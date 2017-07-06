News By Tag
David C. Brodner, M.D. Elected President of Forensic Expert Witness Association Florida Chapter
According to Dr. Brodner, "It is an honor to be able to form a Chapter of this organization in Florida. FEWA Chapters provide great value to members as they provide continuing education offerings and networking with fellow forensic consultants and attorneys at local meetings."
FEWA seeks to work closely with all segments of the legal and consulting industry to protect and enhance the interests of the public. To this end, members of the Association have adopted and, as a condition of membership, subscribe to this Code of Professional Ethics. By doing so, they give notice that they clearly recognize the vital need to preserve and encourage fair and equitable practices among all who are engaged in the practice of forensic consulting.
David C. Brodner, M.D. has been caring for the patients of Palm Beach County since 2001 and is proficient in managing all ailments of the Adult Ears, Nose and Throat. He founded The Center for Sinus, Allergy, and Sleep Wellness in 2009 to offer the latest minimally invasive therapies for sinus headache, sinus infections, allergy testing and treatment, snoring, obstructive sleep apnea, and insomnia. Dr. Brodner also uses his experience and knowledge to help people as a research and development consultant, medical records reviewer, quality assurance and disability adjudicator, and expert witness.He was the first specialist in Palm Beach County to earn Board Certification in both Sleep Medicine and Otolaryngology. For more information visit www.BrodnerMD.com.
Contact
Tina L. Pugliese
Pugliese Public Relations
***@pugliesepr.com
