Tobacco Packaging Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Tobacco Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. The rising global cigarette production is the major factor driving the market growth. However, tobacco is a very carcinogenic substance. Consumption of tobacco products can lead to respiratory disorders and mouth cancer. Increased customer awareness and set of rules imposed by the World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) may hinder the tobacco packaging market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in tobacco packaging market followed by Rest of the World regions. China is the largest tobacco & cigarette producer as well as exporter.

Some of the key players in the market include, Amcor Limited, ITC Limited, Innova Films Limited, Phillip Morris International, Inc. and China National Tobacco Corporation.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/tobacco-packaging-market

Products Covered:
• Cigarettes
• Cigars
• Others

Materials Covered:
• Commercial Tobacco Packaging
o Bundle Wraps
o Slides
o Hinge-Lid Cartons
o Shells
• Primary Tobacco Packaging
o Membranes
o Laminates
o Cartons
o Films
o Foils
o Boards
o Paper
o Others

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/tobacco-packaging-market

