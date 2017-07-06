News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Commitment of Traders Indicators for Three Major Platforms
DarkMindFX extends its free package of economic indicators with new ones: COT disaggregated report for non-financial instruments. Now it is possible to observe net positions for Commercial, Non-Commercial and Speculator traders.
DarkMindFX extends it's set of Commitment Of Traders (COT) indicators displaying disaggregated reports for non-financial instruments. These reports display the net positions for the following participants:
In order to utilize the new set of Commitment Of Trader indicators the users need to follow the steps:
1. 1. Download the package for the proper platform from DarkMindFx website
2. 2. Run the setup and follow the instructions – the indicators will be inserted into the terminal automatically
3. 3. Run the terminal and add the COTDisaggrCommoditiesData indicators.
4. 4. In case of MetaTrader – open Inputs tab and select the commodity from the drop down list
5. 5. For cTrader and NinjaTrader – just specify the COT market code – it's the same code which is used and published by CFTC in its weekly reports
As the result the user gets the windows with the seven lines displaying the following values: Producer-Merchant-
DarkMindFX performs regular updates of its indicators package for all three platforms – the latest news and announcements can be found at our Facebook page fb.com/DarkMindFX
DarkMindFX - http://www.darkmindfx.com
Media Contact
DarkMindFX
***@darkmindfx.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse