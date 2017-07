New Commitment of Traders Indicators for Three Major Platforms

DarkMindFX extends its free package of economic indicators with new ones: COT disaggregated report for non-financial instruments. Now it is possible to observe net positions for Commercial, Non-Commercial and Speculator traders.

--DarkMindFX extends it's set of Commitment Of Traders (COT) indicators displaying disaggregated reports for non-financial instruments. These reports display the net positions for the following participants:Producer-Merchant-Processor-User, Swap Dealers, Managed Money and Other Reportables.In order to utilize the new set of Commitment Of Trader indicators the users need to follow the steps:1. 1. Download the package for the proper platform from DarkMindFx website2. 2. Run the setup and follow the instructions – the indicators will be inserted into the terminal automatically3. 3. Run the terminal and add the COTDisaggrCommoditiesData indicators.4. 4. In case of MetaTrader – open Inputs tab and select the commodity from the drop down list5. 5. For cTrader and NinjaTrader – just specify the COT market code – it's the same code which is used and published by CFTC in its weekly reportsAs the result the user gets the windows with the seven lines displaying the following values: Producer-Merchant-Processor-User (Net positions), Swap Dealers (Net positions and Spreading ), Managed Money (Net and Spreading) and Managed Money and Other Reportable (Net and Spreading).DarkMindFX performs regular updates of its indicators package for all three platforms – the latest news and announcements can be found at our Facebook page fb.com/DarkMindFXDarkMindFX - http://www.darkmindfx.com