 
News By Tag
* Dr. Nipun Pauranik
* Best Neurologist In Indore
* Neurologist In Indore
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Indore
  Madhya Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Dr. Nipun Pauranik launches "Pauranik Neuro center" in Indore for neurological treatments

Pauranik Neuro Center at Indore is unique for comprehensive services for patients suffering from neurological and related disorders.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dr. Nipun Pauranik
Best Neurologist In Indore
Neurologist In Indore

Industry:
Health

Location:
Indore - Madhya Pradesh - India

Subject:
Services

INDORE, India - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Neurological disorders are the diseases within the brain, spine and the nerves that connect them. There are number of diseases caused on the nervous system. There are various treatment options for neurological disorder, medications (oral, topical and intravenous), device based surgeries, surgeries, physical therapies and rehabilitation.

Dr. Nipun Pauranik is a specialised Doctor for neurological disorder treatments. The treatments performed are less invasive, relatively safer and offers new hope to patients. Pauranik Neuro center is like a last resort for the patients who were told previously that they had no further treatment options. Dr. Nipun Pauranik is the only doctor in M.P. who is trained in the field of Neurovascular Intervention. In this treatment the disorder (stroke) are treated within the blood vessels or endovascularly.

Pauranik Neuro Center at Indore is a unique one stop facility center for neurological disorder. Dr. Nipun Pauranik is the main head of the center. He is blessed by the guidance of his father Dr. Apoorva Pauranik, a senior neurologist himself. Dr. Nipun and Dr. Apoorva are one of the handful father son duo neurologists in India practicing in same premises as a team.

Senior Dr. Apoorva Pauranik is available on the recommendation of Dr. Nipun for expert opinion and counseling for selected patients whose problem is complex and challenging for diagnosis and therapy.

Dr. Nipun Pauranik is currently the only neurologist in Madhya Pradesh,and Chhattisgarh who is trained in Neuro-vascular Interventions.

The services provided by Pauranik neurocenter are consultation, Electrophysiology LAB, Physiotherapy and occupational therapy, Botox treatment, Pain management and Blood investigation.

For more information, contact: 9893001490
Or visit the website: http://pauranikneurocenter.com

Media Contact
Dr. Nipun Pauranik,
9893001490
nipun3482@gmail.com
End
Source:Dr. Nipun Pauranik
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Obabuji.com PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share