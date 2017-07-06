News By Tag
Dr. Nipun Pauranik launches "Pauranik Neuro center" in Indore for neurological treatments
Pauranik Neuro Center at Indore is unique for comprehensive services for patients suffering from neurological and related disorders.
Dr. Nipun Pauranik is a specialised Doctor for neurological disorder treatments. The treatments performed are less invasive, relatively safer and offers new hope to patients. Pauranik Neuro center is like a last resort for the patients who were told previously that they had no further treatment options. Dr. Nipun Pauranik is the only doctor in M.P. who is trained in the field of Neurovascular Intervention. In this treatment the disorder (stroke) are treated within the blood vessels or endovascularly.
Pauranik Neuro Center at Indore is a unique one stop facility center for neurological disorder. Dr. Nipun Pauranik is the main head of the center. He is blessed by the guidance of his father Dr. Apoorva Pauranik, a senior neurologist himself. Dr. Nipun and Dr. Apoorva are one of the handful father son duo neurologists in India practicing in same premises as a team.
Senior Dr. Apoorva Pauranik is available on the recommendation of Dr. Nipun for expert opinion and counseling for selected patients whose problem is complex and challenging for diagnosis and therapy.
Dr. Nipun Pauranik is currently the only neurologist in Madhya Pradesh,and Chhattisgarh who is trained in Neuro-vascular Interventions.
The services provided by Pauranik neurocenter are consultation, Electrophysiology LAB, Physiotherapy and occupational therapy, Botox treatment, Pain management and Blood investigation.
For more information, contact: 9893001490
Or visit the website: http://pauranikneurocenter.com
Media Contact
Dr. Nipun Pauranik,
9893001490
nipun3482@gmail.com
