Global Smart Water Bottle Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
The global smart water bottle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period.
Market Size and Forecast
smart water bottle market is anticipated to reach USD 238 Million globally by 2024. The smart water bottle is likely to witness high demand owing to the rising concerns among people regarding fitness, weight loss and health. Moreover, rising per capita income and increasing adoption of advanced technologies is anticipated to foster the growth of smart water bottle market globally.
Geographically, North America and Europe are the two largest markets for smart water bottles. North America is the dominant market for smart water bottles and likely to grow at a tremendous pace over the forecast period. Further, increasing concern related to healthcare and inclination in fitness activities in this region is envisioned to bolster the growth of smart water bottle market. U.S. is anticipated to account for the highest market share in this region by the end of 2024.
North America region stood at first position in the total revenue of smart water bottles market in 2016 followed by it, Europe and Asia-Pacific captured second and third position in the same year. Europe secured the second largest market share in smart water bottle market in the same year. Further, easy acceptance of newer and advanced technology in this region is expected to flourish the growth of smart water bottle market. Asia-pacific region is expected to witness a stupendous growth over the forecast period owing to rising disposable income of the population in this region. Further, China, India, and Japan are envisioned to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the global smart water bottle market in the following segments:
By Technology
· Inbuilt smart water bottle
· Hardware smart water bottle
By Distribution Channel
· Online store
· Offline store
By Region
Global smart water bottle market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
· North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
· Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea &Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Growing healthcare awareness and increasing per capita income across the globe have increased the demand for smart water bottle among health conscious consumers.
Rapid urbanization is leading to more health and fitness conscious consumers which are anticipated to impel the growth of the smart water bottle market. Further, early adoption of new technology and high purchasing power of consumers in developed nations is envisioned to bolster the smart water bottle market.
Moreover, rising disposable income and upgradation in the living standard of people is anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of smart water bottle market. In addition, this growth is attributed towards enhanced customer experience and technological advancement in fitness related products. This factor is likely to drive the growth of global smart water bottle market.
However, limited battery life of smart water bottles is expected to dampen to growth of global smart water bottle market. Moreover, high cost associated with smart water bottles is expected to hinder the growth of this market.
