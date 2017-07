Future Energy Central Africa in Yaoundé unites region in finding solutions to its energy deficit

Encouraging private and public collaboration to make energy deals happen is high on the agenda at the rebranded Future Energy Central Africa forum that is taking place from 2-3 October in Yaoundé, Cameroon this year.

-- Encouraging private and public collaboration to make energy deals happen is high on the agenda at the rebrandedforum that is taking place from 2-3 October in Yaoundé, Cameroon this year. "We have deliberately put together a very practical programme" says event director Marie Sachet, "because I believe all stakeholders agree on what the generation potential in the region is, but we need specific actions to prepare the sector for much-needed investments and bankable power projects."She continues: "is working with the energy ministries in the region, project developers, financiers as well as regulators to set the agenda to encourage private and public cooperation in order to increase energy capacity and economic growth in Central Africa. Our conference programme includes a high-level ministerial keynote panel discussion on the opening day, successful project leaders from the private sector as well as utility leaders."The Central African Power Pool is an official partner of the event while two regional energy ministers, namely Hon. Léopold Mboli Fatran, the Central African Republic's Minister of Mines, Energy and Hydraulics, and Hon. Eugenio Edu Ndong, Equatorial Guinea's Minister of Energy and Industry, have already been confirmed to take part in the ministerial discussion panel.More energy experts on the programme atinclude:• Jean Chrisostome Mekondongo, Permanent Secretary at the Central African Power Pool, Brazzaville:"In the context of the energy challenges facing Africa, the Infrastructure Development Programme in Africa (PIDA), in particular the energy infrastructure component, focused on major hydroelectric projects and the interconnection of exchange systems of energy, is the essential device for the coherent and harmonious electrification of the continent."• Moussa Ousman, Director of Energy, Central African Republic (CAR):"The message I want to send to investors at this Future Energy forum is that there are many opportunities in the energy sector in Central Africa. The region has significant energy potential but is the least electrified in all of Africa. The energy sector is liberalized, the business climate is relatively good, we count on investors' support to help build the energy infrastructure that Central Africa needs. Everyone will find their business deal."• Jean-Jacques Ngono, Managing Partner Africa, FinerGreen, Côte d'Ivoire:"The legal frameworks are evolving in most African countries and aim to create welcoming environments for project developers and IPPs. PPAs and Feed-in-Tariff incentives are a great way to launch the dynamic, attract investors and structure the market, but it is with a competitive environment that we will see a fall in the energy production costs, resulting in more affordable electricity for the end users."For the full interviews with these and other speakers, go to: http://www.future- energy-centralafrica.com/ interviews The event once again enjoys widespread support from the industry with the global electrical services giant Siemens returning as the gold sponsor, while Conlog, Clarke Energy and Voith are also sponsoring again.formerly known as iPAD Cameroon Energy Infrastructure Forum, has evolved into a regional strategic gathering that will allow neighbouring Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe to share their expertise, project developments and plans in order to facilitate regional grid integration.is organised by Spintelligent, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the infrastructure, real estate, energy, mining, agriculture and education sectors. Other well-known events by Spintelligent include African Utility Week, Future Energy East Africa (formerly EAPIC), Future Energy Nigeria (formerly WAPIC), Future Energy Uganda, Agritech Expo Zambia, Kenya Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week and DRC Mining Week. Spintelligent is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group.Strategic conference: 2-3 October 2017Venue: Hilton Yaoundé Hotel, Boulevard du 20 Mai, Yaoundé, CameroonWebsite: http://www.future- energy-centralafrica.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FutureEnergyHubLinkedin: FutureEnergyAfricaSenior communications manager: Annemarie RoodbolTelephone: +27 21 700 3558Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com