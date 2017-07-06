Rap Diva Lizthoughh Drops Marvelous Hip Hop Tracks On Soundcloud

Soundcloud site is witnessing huge queue in the music gallery of the new prima donna Lizthoughh. Her superb hip hop and rap tracks are just treat for the ears.

Lizthoughh

-- Hip hop since its genesis has been subjugated by the male but the fact that women have also helped this genre to grow cannot be underestimated. Although male artists are much hyped in this craft, without females, the art would appear boring and lack the attraction. Today, there are many hip hop female singers and rap artists who are evenly flourishing as male artists and giving a glorified dimension to this genre. Recently a new female hip hop rapperis spreading her sensation in SoundCloud. Her music gallery is loaded with mind-blowing hip hop and rap tracks. Get engrossed to this beautiful track on SoundCloud.Based on Long Beach, Californa, Lizthoughh has gained fame and reputation in her teens. With her inspirational music, se want to make a rock solid space in the hip hop and rap arena. Her unique rapping style powered with her sensual voice makes her tracks more alluring. Another noteworthy aspect of her tracks that the lyrics are beautifully written and listeners can relate to them. All the tracks of her projectare truly mesmeric. Her tracks are perfect for all occasions and set the mood for celebration.Some of the songs in her track list need special attention. The intro track "Tried It" is truly amazing that focuses on the flawless rapping of. Another track "Independent Woman" is masterpiece and perfect representative music for all the independent ladies out there. This track is dedicated for all the ladies who are self sufficient and conquer the world in their own wheel. "Just do It", "Your Love", "Impatient Freestyle" and "Tonight in Long Beach" are also blended with zesty beats and melodious rhythms. For all who are looking for the best party tracks to rock the party floors, enter into the music gallery of the ravishing diva on SoundCloud.To listen all the tracks of Lizthoughh, You must click the given link: