Optimising the construction of parking facilities around Saudi Arabia
Developing car parks and parking facilities with the latest technologies for better living cities.
The 2nd Annual Smart Parking KSA seminar will discuss the opportunities available in Riyadh, Makkah, Medina, Jeddah and other cities across the country to improve and optimise their parking facilities.
Parking spaces with new technologies will be built throughout KSA
· 85 park-and-ride stations will be built in Riyadh
· Expansion of major airports around KSA which will increase the capacity of parking facilities
· 105 pay-and-park areas have recently been opened in Jeddah
· The Grand Mosque of Makkah and The Prophet's Mosque at Al-Madinah will be upgraded to include more parking spaces
The demand for increased parking facilities requires careful urban master-planning and design, but new technologies also offer opportunities for better management, optimisation and revenue generation for building owners, community managers, local governments and other car park operators.
Smart Parking KSA will bring together designers, contractors, materials and technology providers with building and community owners and managers, and other parking facility operators, to explore the design and construction considerations of car parks and parking facilities, as well as the new smart technologies which can lead to the optimisation of these facilities for both the end-users and their operators.
For further information about the conference, please visit www.smartparkingsaudi.com
There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their products and services.
