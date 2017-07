Optimising the construction of parking facilities around Saudi Arabia

Developing car parks and parking facilities with the latest technologies for better living cities.

-- Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM) is launchingin its second edition, on 24-25 October 2017 in Jeddah. This specialised seminar will focus on topics related to developing car parks and parking facilities with the latest technologies for better living cities.Theseminar will discuss the opportunities available in Riyadh, Makkah, Medina, Jeddah and other cities across the country to improve and optimise their parking facilities.· 85 park-and-ride stations will be built in Riyadh· Expansion of major airports around KSA which will increase the capacity of parking facilities· 105 pay-and-park areas have recently been opened in Jeddah· The Grand Mosque of Makkah and The Prophet's Mosque at Al-Madinah will be upgraded to include more parking spacesThe demand for increased parking facilities requires careful urban master-planning and design, but new technologies also offer opportunities for better management, optimisation and revenue generation for building owners, community managers, local governments and other car park operators.will bring together designers, contractors, materials and technology providers with building and community owners and managers, and other parking facility operators, to explore the design and construction considerations of car parks and parking facilities, as well as the new smart technologies which can lead to the optimisation of these facilities for both the end-users and their operators.For further information about the conference, please visit www.smartparkingsaudi.com There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their products and services. You can contact lara.makdessi@ acm-events.com or call +971 4 563 1555 to find out how your business can benefit from this opportunity.