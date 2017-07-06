Mobile services show record growth in Dubai and the Emirates

Image

-- Drivers across the UAE can now breathe a sigh of relief with a new auto trend – Mobile Van Services on site. As a trend-setter of developments in the UAE's auto trade, Dial-A-Battery's Mobile Van Services are very much in the limelight of this growing phenomena in the motor industry.Whether at work, at home, out shopping or wherever you may be, the mobile van service comes to where you are, saving time and effort and leaving motorists with peace of mind that Dial-A-Battery's reliable service will be there to help at the location of their choice.Dial-A-Battery on site Mobile Van Services include flat tire replacement, battery testing and installation as well as fuel delivery. The company's expert mechanics will take all necessary measures to ensure your specific needs are met quickly and efficiently on site. Dial-A-Battery's key objective is to keep motorists mobile so they get on with their day-to-day activities. This on-site service keeps UAE abreast of other developed nations.According to Mr. Asad Badami, Managing Director at Dial a Battery: "Mobile van services are witnessing positively high growth in the UAE and our involvement signals another milestone for Dial-A-Battery's. Dial-A-Battery Mobile Van Services operates like a workshop on wheels. Our professional technicians are equipped with the latest computerized systems that can diagnose and fix problems quickly and efficiently. The biggest advantage is that it reaches customers 'on-site' saving them the trouble of driving to the garage. The fleet of 17 mobile vans ensure a wide coverage area across the UAE with quick-response times."With Dubai growing in importance as the regional hub for automobile parts and service industry, Dial-A-Battery's believes this service is a real asset for people in the UAE now and in the future. Motorists can call 800 24 7 365 to speak to a customer service agent or use the friendly online chat service.