July 2017
Supporting Dubai's drainage, sewage and storm water master plan

Implementation of strategic water network projects to optimise Dubai's drainage, wastewater treatment and storm water networks.
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM) is launching Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks Dubai in its second edition, on 2-3 October 2017 in Dubai. This conference will focus on the implementation of strategic water network projects to optimise Dubai's drainage, wastewater treatment and storm water networks.

The 2nd Annual Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks Dubaiconference is envisioned to support Dubai's drainage, sewage and stormwater master plan and associated projects with the aim to develop Dubai into a green and fully sustainable city by 2021.

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (Dewa) is evaluating prequalification entries for a new desalination plant in Jebel Ali, with a capacity of 40 million imperial gallons a day (MIGD). In addition, the master stormwater network for Jebel Ali district is in the works and will be ready by the end of 2019.

The 2nd Annual Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks Dubai will provide the opportunity to hear updates on Dubai's stormwater and sewage scheme, projects and timelines as well as to provide the platform for stakeholders to exchange knowledge, share best practice and most importantly, to play a part in Dubai's future plans.

For further information about the conference, please visit www.drainageandstormwaterdubai.com

There are currently sponsorship opportunities available for manufacturers and solution providers to showcase their products and services. You can contact lara.makdessi@acm-events.com or call +971 4 563 1555 to find out how your business can benefit from this opportunity.
Source:Advanced Conferences & Meetings
