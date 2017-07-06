Samsung Electronics Launches Global Rollout of The Frame TV

Samsung announced its first exclusive launch of The Frame TV and will begin the global roll out, starting in Switzerland and Norway, then expanding to other global markets, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, the United States and

-- Samsung Electronics announced its first exclusive launch of The Frame TV and will begin the global roll out, starting in Switzerland and Norway, then expanding to other global markets, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, the United States and Korea. The launch event will be hosted at a museum or a gallery in each country, to highlight the TV's artistic design and features.The Frame's line-up is set to include 55-inch and 65-inch models and offer an Art Mode feature, which allows the TV's screen to display exclusive works of art ranging from paintings to images from personal photo libraries. When powered on, The Frame offers UHD picture quality and when powered off, The Frame becomes a customizable work of art.Equipped with customizable frame options, The Frame can enhance the ambiance and décor of any room with multiple frame options including Walnut, Oak and White. The Frame utilizes a brightness sensor to seamlessly adjust to ambient lighting and blend into the interior. And the motion sensor detects people's movement, turning The Frame into power-saving mode when there is no one in the room and turning it back on when someone enters. Finally, with Samsung's No Gap Wall-mount and Invisible Connection, The Frame can be mounted on the wall just like a picture frame or painting without messy cables, making it a complete package for the living space."Design starts with people – their lifestyle, tastes and aspiration define design," said Sangdo Lee, Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "Within the living space, we know that technology is very personal. We created The Frame to provide consumers with a TV that beautifies their space and lives in perfect harmony with their interior décor."After its announcement at CES 2017 and its global launch in Paris, The Frame has since been exhibited in various design fairs such as the Milan Furniture Fair 2017 and Casa Decor 2017.The Frame was introduced at the Kaviar Factory in Loften, Norway on May 31 and the Trace Gallery in Zurich, Switzerland on May 30 to highlight not only its technological capabilities, but also its design and artistic attributes. At the Kaviar Factory, The Frame is included in an exclusive exhibition – "Painting or Not" – that seamlessly merges the worlds of technology and art, alongside other works of art."The Frame represents an extended definition of a painting. For me, as an art collector, this is a very impressive development. Traditionally, televisions have been considered as something that lacked an aesthetic dimension. Today, The Frame opens up a completely new way for how we think about technology and art," said Venke Hoff, the owner of the Kaviar Factory.At the Trace Gallery, visitors get the chance to see the exhibition "Framescapes"where photographs by Dominik Orth are shown in digital as well as printed format. "Frame, landscapes and escapes is a word play that matches my lifestyle", said Dominik Orth, Swiss Photographer. "I often travel for days to find the perfect space. The Frame finally gives me the opportunity to show my work in perfect picture quality - also at home."