DungeFam Releases their debut album titled "Streams of Life"

A music album not to be missed packed with inspiring and life-changing music that this new age deserves to hear.
 
 
Streams of Life Album Art
Streams of Life Album Art
DURBAN, South Africa - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Gospel music band DungeFam releases their most anticipated debut album titled "Streams of Life" via Touch One Music Group. The 13 tracks album is packed with love, joy and energy filled music. The music is unique new age gospel music that relates to the young and old but more especially the youth.

"Streams of Life" songs are mostly hip hop with one house song and one spoken word. The album features the hit singles, "Let Go", "Glory" and "All Around The World" which have already touched many music lovers hearts and lives around the world.

DungeFam titled their album "Streams of Life" because the songs are based on God's Word and life experiences. In some songs, the band shares their testimonies like in the song titled "Testify" which basically touches on the highs and the lows of life and how they made it through. In the songs, DungeFam shares their real-life experiences with the Lord Jesus Christ, and how they struggled with certain issues that could not be fixed by anything or anyone but the Lord Jesus.

"Streams of Life" album is now available for purchase on the DungeFam online store and all digital stores worldwide. Visit https://dungefam-music.com for more details. Check out the music video album trailer on youtube at http://youtu.be/QLvSw6YOh7s

