 
News By Tag
* Development
* Disaster Relief
* Ngos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Hear from FEMA, World Bank, World Vision and UNHCR at the Global Disaster Relief & Development

 
 
Global Disaster Relief & Development Summit
Global Disaster Relief & Development Summit
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Development
Disaster Relief
Ngos

Industry:
Event

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
Events

WASHINGTON - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- World Population Day, 11 July, brings population-related issues to the forefront of international discussion. Thirty years since the observation of the Day of Five Billion in 1987 the world is filled with 7.6 billion people, demonstrating the need for further consideration of environmental and development challenges.

The mortality rates in the U.S. will increase by 5.4 per 100,000 for every rise of 1°C in average temperatures and could cost 1.2% of GDP, according to a study by the University of California Berkeley. The researchers predict that climate change will disproportionately impact communities in poverty as they will be battling against extreme heat as well as flood and hurricane damages with comparatively less access to resources.

To discuss in further detail the concerns surrounding population issues, development and disasters, the Aid and International Development Forum will hold the Global Disaster Relief & Development Summit on September 6-7 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington D.C. This year's programme will expand its scope beyond disaster response and will look into global challenges, latest innovations, partnerships and opportunities in international development. Here's who you can look forward to hearing from at the Global Disaster Relief & Development Summit 2017:

- Christopher Smith, Director of Individual Assistance, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Department of Homeland Security
- Dr Joe Leitmann, Lead Disaster Risk Management Specialist, Resilient Recovery and Urban Resilience, Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), World Bank Group
- Anna Spindler, Head of Supply Chain & Logistics Service, UNHCR
- Joseph Burton, Counselor for Technology and Security Policy, U.S. Department of State
- Keith Kall, Senior Director, Strategic Partnerships, World Vision
- Hani Shannak, Chief, Information Technology Operations Services, UNICEF
- Adefela Adelekan, Senior Manager Disaster Response Programme, GSMA
- Richard Leach, President and Chief Executive Officer, World Food Program USA
- Jacqueline Bass, Director Livelihoods, Social and Economic Development (SED), FHI360

·     Join the Global Disaster Relief & Development Summit 2017 for two days full of learning and ideas, topic-specific discussions, themed roundtables and networking as senior representatives from UN and government agencies, development banks, NGOs, civil societies and the private sector gather together to take humanitarian aid and development to a new level.

For more details about the summit or to register, visit http://disaster-relief.aidforum.org

For all enquiries, please contact Alina O'Keeffe, Head of Marketing, AIDF at marketing@aidforum.org

Contact
Alina O’Keeffe
marketing@aidforum.org
End
Source:Aid & International Development Forum
Email:***@aidforum.org Email Verified
Tags:Development, Disaster Relief, Ngos
Industry:Event
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Aid and International Development Forum PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share