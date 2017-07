Latest food processing sieving and filtration solutions at India Foodex 2017, Bangalore

Russell Finex to display high performance separation and filtration solutions at Hall No.1, Stand A7 & 8

russell finex at foodex

-- The 9edition of India Foodex is going to held from 28-30August 2017 along with concurrent events GrainTech India, DairyTech India and MeatTech Asia at BIEC, Bangalore, India. The event will mainly focus on the food processing and packaging industry, with manufacturers from more than 30 countries from all over the globe showcasing their latest advancements for the food industry.Russel Finex is participating again this year and will be located at Hall No 1, Stand No: A7 & 8 with their separation and filtration solutions. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet experts to discuss how Russell Finex machinery can help them to improve their product quality.The Finex Ultima™: This vibro separator (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-screen/) available exclusively to India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, is the ultimate solution for sieving wet or dry applications to achieve increased productivity with improved product quality. Available in different sizes from 30" to 60", the machine can be custom- built to suit unique requirements.The Russell Compact Sieve®: This vibrating screen ( http://www.russellfinex.com/ en/separation- equipment/scree... ) is designed for high-capacity safety screening of powders and liquid slurries. The screening machine offers many benefits including a compact design to fit easily into production lines where space is limited, quick-release clamps for tool-free assembly and disassembly and fewer contact parts for easy cleaning.The Russell Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This ultrasonic deblinding system ( http://www.russellfinex.com/ en/separation- equipment/ultra... ) prevents blinding of mesh screens when screening difficult powders. It also helps to increase mesh life and reduces mesh damage.The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®: This industrial self-cleaning filter is ideal for high viscosity material to remove contamination. The reusable filter element eliminates the need of filter bags or cartridges, helping to save costs and loss of good product.Contact us (http://www.russellfinex.com/en/contact-russell-finex/) with your unique requirements.