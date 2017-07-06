 
News By Tag
* Sieving Machine
* Vibro Sifter
* Vibro Screen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Latest food processing sieving and filtration solutions at India Foodex 2017, Bangalore

Russell Finex to display high performance separation and filtration solutions at Hall No.1, Stand A7 & 8
 
 
russell finex at foodex
russell finex at foodex
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sieving Machine
* Vibro Sifter
* Vibro Screen

Industry:
* Manufacturing

Location:
* New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The 9th edition of India Foodex is going to held from 28th -30th August 2017 along with concurrent events GrainTech India, DairyTech India and MeatTech Asia at BIEC, Bangalore, India. The event will mainly focus on the food processing and packaging industry, with manufacturers from more than 30 countries from all over the globe showcasing their latest advancements for the food industry.

Russel Finex is participating again this year and will be located at Hall No 1, Stand No: A7 & 8 with their separation and filtration solutions. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet experts to discuss how Russell Finex machinery can help them to improve their product quality.

The Finex Ultima™: This vibro separator (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-screen/) available exclusively to India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, is the ultimate solution for sieving wet or dry applications to achieve increased productivity with improved product quality. Available in different sizes from 30" to 60", the machine can be custom- built to suit unique requirements.

The Russell Compact Sieve®: This vibrating screen (http://www.russellfinex.com/en/separation-equipment/scree...) is designed for high-capacity safety screening of powders and liquid slurries. The screening machine offers many benefits including a compact design to fit easily into production lines where space is limited, quick-release clamps for tool-free assembly and disassembly and fewer contact parts for easy cleaning.

The Russell Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This ultrasonic deblinding system (http://www.russellfinex.com/en/separation-equipment/ultra...) prevents blinding of mesh screens when screening difficult powders. It also helps to increase mesh life and reduces mesh damage.

The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®: This industrial self-cleaning filter is ideal for high viscosity material to remove contamination. The reusable filter element eliminates the need of filter bags or cartridges, helping to save costs and loss of good product.

Contact us (http://www.russellfinex.com/en/contact-russell-finex/) with your unique requirements.

Media Contact
Radhika Singh
09818613745
***@russellfinex.com
End
Source:Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
Email:***@russellfinex.com
Posted By:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Tags:Sieving Machine, Vibro Sifter, Vibro Screen
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Russell Finex News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share