News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Latest food processing sieving and filtration solutions at India Foodex 2017, Bangalore
Russell Finex to display high performance separation and filtration solutions at Hall No.1, Stand A7 & 8
Russel Finex is participating again this year and will be located at Hall No 1, Stand No: A7 & 8 with their separation and filtration solutions. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet experts to discuss how Russell Finex machinery can help them to improve their product quality.
The Finex Ultima™: This vibro separator (http://www.russellfinex.in/
The Russell Compact Sieve®: This vibrating screen (http://www.russellfinex.com/
The Russell Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This ultrasonic deblinding system (http://www.russellfinex.com/
The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®: This industrial self-cleaning filter is ideal for high viscosity material to remove contamination. The reusable filter element eliminates the need of filter bags or cartridges, helping to save costs and loss of good product.
Contact us (http://www.russellfinex.com/
Media Contact
Radhika Singh
09818613745
***@russellfinex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse