Premier Car Care Offers Huge Discounts and Freebies for Jaguar and Land Rover Owners
Premier Car Care offers the most exciting deals to Jaguar and Land Rover drivers this summer: huge discounts on minor services and a free full car checkup.
The workshop's minor service includes oil change, oil filter replacement, and air filter checking and replacement. From the original price of AED 1400, Jaguar and Land Rover owners will have to pay only AED 875.
In addition to the discount, customers will be entitled to a full car checkup, including checking of underneath the car, suspension joints, brakes, wiper blades, light condition, spark plugs condition, tire pressure, tire condition, battery, and bushes.
Offered from the 11th of July, Jaguar and Land Rover owners are advised to take advantage of Premier Car Care's promotion while it lasts.
Premier Car Care is one of the most trusted car workshops in Dubai specializing in the service of luxury cars.
Premier Car Care
+97143394770
***@premier-
