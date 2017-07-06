 
News By Tag
* Auto Body Shop
* Car Body Shop
* Car Air Conditioning Service
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Al Quoz
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Premier Car Care Offers Huge Discounts and Freebies for Jaguar and Land Rover Owners

Premier Car Care offers the most exciting deals to Jaguar and Land Rover drivers this summer: huge discounts on minor services and a free full car checkup.
 
AL QUOZ, UAE - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Aiming to provide luxury car owners with a great summer driving experience, Premier Car Care, one of the leading luxury car service centers in Dubai, is offering a huge discount on its minor service and a free full checkup exclusively for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

The workshop's minor service includes oil change, oil filter replacement, and air filter checking and replacement. From the original price of AED 1400, Jaguar and Land Rover owners will have to pay only AED 875.

In addition to the discount, customers will be entitled to a full car checkup, including checking of underneath the car, suspension joints, brakes, wiper blades, light condition, spark plugs condition, tire pressure, tire condition, battery, and bushes.

Offered from the 11th of July, Jaguar and Land Rover owners are advised to take advantage of Premier Car Care's promotion while it lasts.

###

Premier Car Care is one of the most trusted car workshops in Dubai specializing in the service of luxury cars. To avail its discount on minor service and free full checkup for Jaguar and Land Rover, customers can visit http://premier-carcare.com/car-care-dubai/ or call 04 339 4770.

Media Contact
Premier Car Care
+97143394770
***@premier-carcare.com
End
Source:
Email:***@premier-carcare.com
Tags:Auto Body Shop, Car Body Shop, Car Air Conditioning Service
Industry:Automotive
Location:Al Quoz - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Premier Car Care News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share