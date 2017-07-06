News By Tag
* Food
* Italian
* Truffles
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Italian Food Joy, has just closed a new agreement with a key partner
Black fresh truffles for gourmets, from Alba, shipped in the EU countries.
Ronzano is well-known and now provides to Italian Food Joy its Tuber Aestivum (high quality), also called black truffle from Alba.This is the most used truffle by chefs and gourmets. They all appreciate its aroma and flavour too.
This agreement allows Italian Food Joy to offer also a EU wholesale distribution for restaurants and professionals, thanks to the new section created on the website.The IFJ staff is ready receive "bespoke" requests and prepare any kind of quotations.
Italian Food Joy works as a retail and wholesale marketplace website. Activities are supported by the lifestyle blog "Good habits and Quality foods", specialising in the Italian cooking style and more. For further information, visit our website, or send you request to info@italianfoodjoy.com
You will find truffles and only the best Italian food.
http://www.italianfoodjoy.com/
Contact
Italian Food Joy
***@italianfoodjoy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse