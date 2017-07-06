Meet global sieving and filtration experts at International FoodTec India 2017, New Delhi

meet russell finex at international foodtec 2017
NEW DELHI, India
- July 12, 2017
-- The 12th edition of International FoodTec India is going to be held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from August 21st
to 23rd
along with its concurrent events ; Sweet and SnackTec India, Dairy Universe India, PackEx India, Food Logistics India and Annapoorna World of Food India, covering all sectors of the food industry (http://www.russellfinex.in/
industries/food-
beverage/).
More than 450 exhibitors will participate in this event from all over the globe to exhibit their latest technologies for the food industry. Russell Finex is once again participating and will be located at Hall No-12A, Stand B42 with their innovative range of separation and filtration solutions.
The following machines will be displayed on the stand:The Finex Ultima™:
This vibro screening machine (http://www.russellfinex.in/
products/vibro-
screen/) is exclusively designed for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, to deliver higher throughput with greater accuracy. This unit offers many benefits including increased capacity, improved product quality, reduced noise levels and easy cleaning. Also available in different sizes from 30" to 60" to suit your unique requirements.The Russell Compact Sieve®:
This is a high capacity safety sieving machine (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-sifter/
), popular in the food industry due to its compact size, hygiene design and ability to deliver higher throughput rates. The machine is available in different sizes and can be custom-built as per customer's unique requirements.The Russell Vibrasonic® System:
This is an ultrasonic vibro sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/ultrasonic-vibro-sifter/
) designed to prevent blinding or blocking of mesh screens to give higher through-put with consistent product quality. This is a must have in the food processing industry due to its ability to deal with fine food powders to prevent particles sticking to the mesh surface, providing screening on finer meshes down to 20 microns (#635 mesh).The Self-Cleaning Russell Eco Filter®:
This industrial self-cleaning filter (http://www.russellfinex.in/
products/self-
cleaning-strainers/)
is designed to deliver high filtration of liquids and slurries. The totally enclosed system improves the quality of your product by removing oversize contamination.
Contact us (http://www.russellfinex.in/
contact-us/) to learn more about the wide range of separation and filtration solutions for the food industry.