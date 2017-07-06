News By Tag
Company offers Digital Picture Recovery Application to recover lost photos from data storage devices
Digital Picture Recovery Application facilitates user to retrieve all deleted pictures and images from various kinds of data storage devices.
Digital Picture Recovery Application facilitates user to restore all lost photos and images due to various data loss situations which include accidental data deletion, formatted or reformatted drive, improper usage of device, power failure, human error, software/hardware malfunction and other similar data loss conditions. Photo recovery software provides facility to retrieve all deleted pictures even if an error message displayed "Drive not recognized" while accessing storage device on computer system. Software allows user to save all recovered data at user specified location on computer system for future reference.
Software features:
1. Digital photo recovery software facilitates user to quickly restore all lost images from corrupted data storage devices.
2. Software provides data preview option to view all lost photos and images before final data recovery process
3. Digital picture recovery program supports all major removable media and hard disk drive manufacturer brands to recover lost data such as Seagate, Maxtor, Hitachi, Toshiba, Samsung, Sony, Transcend, Kingston, SanDisk, Dell And other popular brands.
4. Software allows user to recover all deleted data without modification of originality of data.
5. Photo restoration program provides flexibility to recover all lost photos saved in different types of file extensions.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.memorycardrestore.com
Email: support@memorycardrestore.com
Contact
MemoryCardRestore.com
***@memorycardrestore.com
