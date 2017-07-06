Tega Manufactures the Most Advanced Mining Wear Resistant Liner Solutions for the Best Support

Tega Industries Limited provides a wide range of abrasion and wear resistant industrial tools and equipments, and has been pioneering the mining industry since the time of its advent.

Tega Industries Limited

Tega Industries Limited

-- The mining industry is a highly complex industry that requires the usage of the most technologically savvy equipment and tools. The biggest challenge faced in this regard is the fact that moisture and abrasion deteriorates and depreciates the quality of the industrial output. Herein lies the essence of Tega Industries for providing the most advanced mining wear resistant liner solutions and provide maximum support to the industrial throughput.Tega Industries Ltd. is a worldwide pioneer in planning, designing and generation of wear and stream consumables for the mineral beneficiation, mining and mass solids dealing with industry. They offer a scope of tweaked abrasive and wear resistant items and administrations according to client's particular applications. With continuous efforts they have been re-planning and enhance the execution of a current part or item regardless of what the size and determination of utilization.Thus, the industrial leaders interested to utilise their products can get in touch with them at the earliest at the contact information as provided below or at their official website atSince the time of its advent in 1976, Tega Industries Limited is one of the worldwide pioneer in the plan and creation of consumables for the mineral beneficiation, mining and mass solids dealing with industry. Headquartered in Kolkata, India, Tega offers a wide scope of abrasive and wear resistant items and administrations required for mining, mineral preparing, screening, granulating, material taking care of and beneficiation of minerals. Tega's reasoning is to maintain conventional esteems through the strengthening of experts, giving specialized and financially unrivalled answers for complex issues in mining, beneficiation, control, material dealing with and building. As a matter of fact, Tega has been industrious in curating rubber, polyurethane, Abrasion resistant steel and ceramic based lining products, and has contributed a great deal in the mining industry across the globe, and has certainly carved a niche for itself in the world market.Tega Industries LimitedLocation: 147, Block - G, Humayun Kabir Sarani, New Alipore, Kolkata - 700 053Phone: +91 33 30019000 / 23963512 / 23963515