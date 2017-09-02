Galileo-iNurture Specialized Programs – the Need of the Hour for 'Employability'

Sports Management program from MBA-ESG, Paris at the Golden Valley Global Institute, Bengaluru, is in full swing

Contact

Commstrat

***@gmail.com Commstrat

End

-- Bangalore based Galileo-iNurture's initiative to forge a unique partnership in bringing world class higher education to India focusing on Sport management, Luxury management and Design has taken wings at the Golden Valley Global Institute, a unit of Golden Valley Educational Trust, run by Dr. T. Venkat Vardhan – Founder and Managing Director, DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd.The MBA in Sport Management program features a unique curriculum and pedagogy aimed at creating top of the rung Sports Mangers and Leaders. The curriculum is vetted by French sporting industry professionals and it will be exclusively taught by a mix of French and Indian faculty as well as industry professionals. The curriculum includes a two-week long visit to Paris wherein the students will get to experience the sporting culture in France and its administration, first-hand. The program is endorsed by DNA Networks, resulting in projects, internships and employment opportunities with them. The linkage with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Galileo-iNurture is the Official Knowledge Partner of RCB - is another factor that differentiates the MBA in Sport Management program from the rest."Keeping in view the sports industry's growth, the offering from MBA ESG is one stop solution in meeting India's need of administrative professionals in order to develop the sports industry." says Dr. T. Venkat Vardhan, who is single handedly responsible for redefining the presentation of mega live entertainment and sports events in India. DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd manages several leagues, apart from IPL, such as Premier Badminton League, Indian Super League, Hockey India League and Pro Kabaddi League."The sports management program was developed to prepare students for the current global business and sports environment,"said Ashwin Ajila, Founder &MD - iNurture. "We are proud of our partnership with Galileo and expect to leverage our cross-school faculty and market-driven curriculum to create leaders in international sports management."MBA ESG, based in Paris, France, is part of the Galileo Global Network which is a world leader in the post-secondary education. The high emphasis on academic rigor and intense industry engagement/learning by doing, makes the MBA ESG pedagogy stand out. The French pedigree in sports is legendary and they are globally known for sports events such as French Open, Soccer (PSG), Tour de France and Paris Half Marathon. The French know how to manage Sports and have built their experience over the past few decades. By launching their popular MBA in Sport Management program, ranked high in the 'Eduniversal Best Master's Ranking 2017' - among the top 20 in the Sport Management category, globally -MBA ESG is providing a unique opportunity for young Indian sport enthusiasts looking to launch a rewarding career outside the field – all at Indian costs.