Global probiotics market worth $71.94 billion by 2025
A new market research report published by Inkwood Research indicates that the global biopesticides market could grow by $30.2 billion in the next eight years, from $41.74 billion in 2016 to $71.94 billion by 2025.
Probiotics are live bacteria that are beneficial for the body, especially the digestive system. These bacteria are already present in the body. Products that have been enhanced in ways to benefit the health, such as supplements, are also categorized as probiotics. There has been a rise in the per capita disposable income, and people are increasingly conscious about their health and wellness. This had resulted in the people being more willing to spend on products that promise to help in maintaining good health. Hence, the rise in income and awareness are the primary drivers of the global probiotics market. Moreover, the rising demand for probiotics is driving companies to invest in R&D in order to come up with new improved products to lure consumers. This further strengthens the market growth.
Food & beverages segment to govern the global market
Probiotic foods and beverages have been gaining popularity among the population worldwide. The foods and beverages segment in the probiotics market is the largest segment and is expected to govern the global probiotics market through the forecast period. The most popular probiotic products in the food and beverages segment are yogurt, kefir, miso soup, dark chocolate, and much more. The segment is further categorized into dairy, non-dairy, fermented meat and cereals. The market for dietary supplements is the second largest segment in the global market. This segment is further categorized into food supplements, nutrient supplements, infant nutrition and specialty supplements.
Read full insights and download sample report at https://www.inkwoodresearch.com/
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the major market share
Asia-Pacific is expected to achieve the largest share of the global probiotics market by 2025. This is because of many factors. The most important factor is the rapid growth of developing economies in the region, followed by rising awareness among the population regarding health and wellness, as well as a growth in the per capita disposable income. The demand for probiotic products is increasing from India, China, and Japan. These countries, followed by the US and Canada are also anticipated to adopt most of the new technological developments when compared to the other regions.
The major market players in the global probiotics market are Danone, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetables Inc., Nestle S.A., Danisco, Arla Food Inc., Bio Gaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Nebraska Cultures, Lifeway Foods Inc., LallemandInc, Probi AB, General Mills Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., I-Health Inc., Ganeden, and Protexin.
