Declining Returns? Check out this Newport Summit on Public Pension Funds
The Soho Loft Conferences and Victoria Global support the Public Funds Summit East organized by Opal Group in Newport, Rhode Island
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "This summit is a great avenue to discuss the issues regarding public pension funds particularly in the investment landscape. The delegates will not only learn relevant information from the experts but they will also be able to network and exchange insights with other delegates across the globe."
A Regatta Cup race will start off the three-day summit. The delegates will get the chance to work with a professional sailing crew. The summit will feature panel discussions which will be led by family offices and consultants. A cocktail reception on the first night and a summer social bash networking event wherein the delegates can meet and network with potential clients on the evening of the second day will be held.
The topics to be discussed include opportunities in the fixed income and credit markets; state of the US retirement system: what are the challenges pensions are facing and what does the future look like; practical tools to improve governance, fiduciary responsibility and avoid conflicts; learning from actuaries: actuarial science and your pension plan; the legal and regulatory landscape: what pensions need to know; what are CLO strategies and why should pensions invest in them.
Some of the speakers and panelists are:
Anthony Lombardi, Associate Partner, Institutional Advisory Solutions, Aon Hewitt
Burgess Chambers, President, Burgess Chambers & Associates, Inc.
Christian McCormick, CFA, Senior Product Specialist, Best Styles, Allianz Global Investors
Christopher Leslie, Senior Managing Director, Executive Chairman, Americas, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)
Daniel W. Ryan, Project Coordinator, Illinois Public Pension Fund Association
Henry Wilson, Trustee, Wayne County Employees' Retirement System
Kevin M. Nichols, Senior Investment Management Consultant, The Forma Group - Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Matthew Lay, Trustee, Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System
Robert Appling, Managing Director, Wilshire Associates
Russ Kamp, Managing Partner, Kamp Consulting Solutions, LLC
The executive sponsors for this summit are Allianz Global Investors and New Albion Partners. Some of the general sponsors are Bayview Asset Management, AEW Capital Management L.P., DuPont Capital Management, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc., Chess Ag Full Harvest Partners, and Labaton Sucharow. The supporting organizations are Boston Family Office Consultants and Alternative & Direct Investment Securities Association. The media partners include TheGRCBlueBook, Alliance magazine, Hedge Connection, Alpha Journal, Family Office Magazine, Florida Alternative Investment Association, Clear Path Analysis, Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, and The Soho Loft Media Group.
For more details, visit:
https://www.eventbrite.com/
Watch out for more conferences happening across the country and around the world, the next one may be in your city.
MEDIA CONTACT:
THE SOHO LOFT Media Group
The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:
THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.
TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.
VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.
The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.
For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652
Contact
09175789069
david@thesoholoft.com
