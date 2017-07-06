"Platinum level GreenLeader" Award for Creta Maris Beach Resort

Creta Maris Beach Resort that is located in Crete, Greece was dinstincted by TripAdvisor as " Platinum level GreenLeader".

Creta Maris Beach Resort

Mrs Faye Papaioannou

Mrs Faye Papaioannou

--was proudly awarded as ""by TripAdvisor!One of the most "green" and important distinctions of a particular value, that comes from the TripAdvisor®GreenLeaders™program and confirms once again the resort's high contribution to environmental protection while also highlighting its Sustainability Program!The main pillar of Creta Maris Beach Resort's operation is its Sustainability Program. Based on this program, the resort carries out all its annual actions and measures creating thereby, better working conditions, providing improved hospitality services, protecting the environment, informing its audiences and raising their public awareness on environmental issues and ultimately for itself having maximum sustainable operation.The "Platinum level GreenLeader"award of Creta Maris Beach Resort is the «gold medal» of the GreenLeaders program and proves that the resort is committed to environmental sustainability, and has met a set of environmental standards developed for TripAdvisor by a leading environmental consulting firm.The TripAdvisor GreenLeaders program was developed in consultation with the United Nations Environment Program, the International Tourism Partnership, Carbon Trust, and the UK Green Building Council, among other leading environmental organizations.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.TripAdvisor®is the world's largest travel site*, enabling travelers to plan and book the perfect trip. TripAdvisor offers advice from millions of travelers and a wide variety of travel choices and planning features with seamless links to booking tools that check hundreds of websites to find the best hotel prices.Please find pictures of the award on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: