 
News By Tag
* Creta Maris
* Crete
* Hersonissos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Port Hersonissos
  Heraklion
  Greece
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

"Platinum level GreenLeader" Award for Creta Maris Beach Resort

Creta Maris Beach Resort that is located in Crete, Greece was dinstincted by TripAdvisor as " Platinum level GreenLeader".
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Creta Maris
* Crete
* Hersonissos

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Port Hersonissos - Heraklion - Greece

Subject:
* Awards

PORT HERSONISSOS, Greece - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Creta Maris Beach Resort was proudly awarded as "Platinum level GreenLeader"by TripAdvisor! One of the most "green" and important distinctions of a particular value, that comes from the TripAdvisor® GreenLeaders™ program and confirms once again the resort's high contribution to environmental protection while also highlighting its Sustainability Program!

The main pillar of Creta Maris Beach Resort's operation is its Sustainability Program.  Based on this program, the resort carries out all its annual actions and measures creating thereby, better working conditions, providing improved hospitality services, protecting the environment, informing its audiences and raising their public awareness on environmental issues and ultimately for itself having maximum sustainable operation.

The "Platinum level GreenLeader" award of Creta Maris Beach Resort is the «gold medal» of the GreenLeaders program and proves that the resort is committed to environmental sustainability, and has met a set of environmental standards developed for TripAdvisor by a leading environmental consulting firm.

The TripAdvisor GreenLeaders program was developed in consultation with the United Nations Environment Program, the International Tourism Partnership, Carbon Trust, and the UK Green Building Council, among other leading environmental organizations.

About Creta Maris Beach Resort

Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.

About TripAdvisor:

TripAdvisor® is the world's largest travel site*, enabling travelers to plan and book the perfect trip. TripAdvisor offers advice from millions of travelers and a wide variety of travel choices and planning features with seamless links to booking tools that check hundreds of websites to find the best hotel prices.

Please find pictures of the award on high resolution on the below link:

https://we.tl/rYOm1ijpVc

Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site:

http://www.maris.gr/media/image-library.aspx

Contact
Creta Maris Beach Resort
Mrs Faye Papaioannou
***@cretamaris.gr
End
Source:Creta Maris Beach Resort
Email:***@cretamaris.gr
Tags:Creta Maris, Crete, Hersonissos
Industry:Tourism
Location:Port Hersonissos - Heraklion - Greece
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Creta Maris News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share