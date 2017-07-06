News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Platinum level GreenLeader" Award for Creta Maris Beach Resort
Creta Maris Beach Resort that is located in Crete, Greece was dinstincted by TripAdvisor as " Platinum level GreenLeader".
The main pillar of Creta Maris Beach Resort's operation is its Sustainability Program. Based on this program, the resort carries out all its annual actions and measures creating thereby, better working conditions, providing improved hospitality services, protecting the environment, informing its audiences and raising their public awareness on environmental issues and ultimately for itself having maximum sustainable operation.
The "Platinum level GreenLeader"
The TripAdvisor GreenLeaders program was developed in consultation with the United Nations Environment Program, the International Tourism Partnership, Carbon Trust, and the UK Green Building Council, among other leading environmental organizations.
About Creta Maris Beach Resort
Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.
About TripAdvisor:
TripAdvisor®
Please find pictures of the award on high resolution on the below link:
https://we.tl/
Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site:
http://www.maris.gr/
Contact
Creta Maris Beach Resort
Mrs Faye Papaioannou
***@cretamaris.gr
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse