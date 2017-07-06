News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mr Kamera Signs Worldwide Distribution Deal With Africori
In early 2016 Mr Kamera made the transition from producer to artist with the release of his debut record 'Pamusika' to critical acclaim which compelled a remix featuring Ice Prince, Gemini Major & Bryan K. Mr Kamera shared, "I am pleased to partner with AfriCori to share my music in new markets and on streaming services. I believe in and I am excited about Africori's vision for African music."
Mr Kamera's first record to be distributed by Africori is titled 'Chikoka' available Wednesday July 12th on all major platforms. For more on Mr Kamera follow @mrkamera on Twitter and Instagram.Listen to Mr Kamera's 'Chikoka', https://soundcloud.com/
Contact
Virgina-Newton Music Group
Anashe Media Group
***@anashemg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse