Mr Kamera Signs Worldwide Distribution Deal With Africori

-- Zimbabwean producer and artist Mr Kamera, real name Tatenda Kamera has partnered with Africori for world wide distribution of his musical content. Africori is Africa's leading digital music service provider, delivering music to over 200 outlets in Africa and around the world. Considered one of Africa's top producers, Mr Kamera's credits include records produced for some of the continents most talented and successful artists; Ice Prince, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Victoria Kimani, Sean Tizzle, DJ Maphorisa and many more.In early 2016 Mr Kamera made the transition from producer to artist with the release of his debut record 'Pamusika' to critical acclaim which compelled a remix featuring Ice Prince, Gemini Major & Bryan K. Mr Kamera shared, "I am pleased to partner with AfriCori to share my music in new markets and on streaming services. I believe in and I am excited about Africori's vision for African music."Mr Kamera's first record to be distributed by Africori is titled 'Chikoka' available Wednesday July 12on all major platforms. For more on Mr Kamera follow @mrkamera on Twitter and Instagram.Listen to Mr Kamera's 'Chikoka', https://soundcloud.com/ mrkamera/mr- kamera-chikoka