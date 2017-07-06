Internationally Renowned Drummer Bob Holz Endorses Paiste Cymbals and Canopus Drums

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.
Drummer/Composer Bob Holz
- July 12, 2017
- PRLog
-- Internationally renowned jazz fusion drummer Bob Holz is now endorsing Paiste cymbals and Canopus drums.Holz signed to Paiste in May of 2017 and Canopus in July of 2017.Holz retains personal management via famed jazz artist manager Roy Holland out of New York City.On May 9, 2017, Holz showcased the Paiste 602 Modern Essential line of cymbals at a concert at Catalina Bar and Grill jazz club on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, CA. On July 29,2017, Holz will headline the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival in New York and be appearing as a Canopus artist along with Paiste. Holz is presently on tour to support his February 10, 2017 MVD Records release, Visions and Friends.The album features the late great jazz legend Larry Coryell along with five time Grammy winner Randy Brecker on trumpet, bassist Ralphe Armstrong( Mahavishnu Orchestra,Frank Zappa) and Los Angeles based keyboardist Billy Steinway( Annie Lennox, Natalie Cole, Chaka Kahn,Stevie Wonder). Holz's touring band consists of six time Grammy nominee Chet Catallo(Spyro Gyra, Chet Catallo and the Cats) on guitar, Ralphe Armstrong on bass, Dave Goldberg on sax and Billy Steinway on keyboards. http://www.bobholzband.com