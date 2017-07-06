News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Suffocated by Clutter? Practical tips that won't cost the earth to rid your life of clutter
Suffocated by clutter? Practical tips that won't cost the earth to rid your life of clutter
· Promotes rethinking waste
· Helps reduce waste to landfill
· Creates time and space in busy lives
Tanya Lewis Author of STUFF OFF! Professional Eco Organiser® and founder of The 10R's ™ organising system is on a mission to educate communities that being organised won't cost the earth.
"Everything we buy comes with a carbon footprint; we cut down trees, dig holes, drill wells to produce things we believe we need and want. I see people drowning in STUFF, to the point where they cannot find STUFF so they buy more of the same, thus starting the vicious clutter cycle" says Tanya
To date over 4500 people have attended her declutter workshops, the Eco Organiser® community has diverted an estimated 31 000kg of unwanted items from landfill by practising The 10Rs™
Her organising system The 10R's™ – Rethink –Responsible-
"When we are organised we know what we need and what in our life, we don't waste time or energy looking for STUFF. Once you decide to let go of unwanted STUFF we encourage you to donate quality items to people in need". says Tanya
With over ten years' experience as a professional organiser Tanya is launching her book STUFF OFF! Suffocated by clutter? Practical tips that won't cost the earth, to rid your life of clutter. This fun yet serious book demonstrates how to identify your clutter, how easy it is to declutter and simplify life without costing the earth.
Eco Organiser® donates $1 to Habitat for Humanity
For further information visit http://www.ecoorganiser.com.au/
Contact
Tanya Lewis
***@ecoorganiser.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse