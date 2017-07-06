Real-World Evidence in Pharmaceutical Pricing: Creating Alliances to Foster a "Win-Win" Dialogue

 
LONDON, England - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group will welcome the expertise of Ritva Lehtonen, Market access & External Affairs Director from Sanofi, when she presents a keynote address at the 23rd annual industry summit on Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access this October.

With over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Ritva is currently leading the access and pricing team in Finland for Sanofi group. Her team is responsible for market access strategy including health economic; pricing and reimbursement; and hospital tender strategy.

With a focus on Real World Evidence, the presentation will explore challenges in strategic partnerships, as well as offer guidance on creating alliances with local data providers and health stakeholders. Highlights will include country specific case study insight on digital healthcare in Finland.

"Based on my current role and experience I will bring real examples and experience of RWE including working with Biobanks and University hospitals…I will share my overall practical experience from a small but well developed and organized country that is facing big challenges for sustainability and growth."

"I am looking for the discussion with people working in public and private area of the health care including big data, biosimilar and not forgetting the patient that is active player in this field."

- Ritva Lehtonen

The agenda for 2017 will also include senior representatives from a notable line-up featuring Lundbeck, Shire, Teva, Grifols, Allergan and Mylan. The full list of speakers and a detailed conference agenda is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/Pharmacue...

SMi's 23rd annual Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access conference will take place on 11th & 12th October 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK

--end –

Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.ukFor all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
