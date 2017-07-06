News By Tag
Real-World Evidence in Pharmaceutical Pricing: Creating Alliances to Foster a "Win-Win" Dialogue
SMi Reports: Sanofi Market Access Director to Present Case Study Insight at 23rd Annual Pharmaceutical Pricing & Market Access Industry Summit
With over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Ritva is currently leading the access and pricing team in Finland for Sanofi group. Her team is responsible for market access strategy including health economic; pricing and reimbursement;
With a focus on Real World Evidence, the presentation will explore challenges in strategic partnerships, as well as offer guidance on creating alliances with local data providers and health stakeholders. Highlights will include country specific case study insight on digital healthcare in Finland.
"Based on my current role and experience I will bring real examples and experience of RWE including working with Biobanks and University hospitals…I will share my overall practical experience from a small but well developed and organized country that is facing big challenges for sustainability and growth."
"I am looking for the discussion with people working in public and private area of the health care including big data, biosimilar and not forgetting the patient that is active player in this field."
- Ritva Lehtonen
The agenda for 2017 will also include senior representatives from a notable line-up featuring Lundbeck, Shire, Teva, Grifols, Allergan and Mylan. The full list of speakers and a detailed conference agenda is available at https://www.smi-
SMi's 23rd annual Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access conference will take place on 11th & 12th October 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
