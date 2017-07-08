Country(s)
Industry News
La Trobe Financial opens office in Hong Kong
MELBOURNE, Australia - July 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Following continued success and growth, La Trobe Financial has broadened its Asian footprint by opening an office in the heart of Hong Kong's financial district. The office will be headed by the Group's Executive Director – Asia Pacific, Mr Hung Fei Chan.
Greg O'Neill, President & CEO of La Trobe Financial stated that "Hong Kong and Asia are a key pillar of our international strategy, allowing us to tap into the world's fastest growing economic region."
Mr Chan joined La Trobe Financial in 2013 and is pleased to be appointed the Head of the Group's Hong Kong office. He stated that "setting-up a local office in the Hub of Asia will better service our growing investor customer base and broaden the company's Asian presence."
Mr Chan furthered commented that "our Hong Kong office also complements our long established Shanghai office".
La Trobe Financial has held an office in Shanghai since 2009 and also established operations in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (SFTZ) in 2014. As one of only a handful of financial institutions setting up in the SFTZ, La Trobe Financial is well positioned to participate in China's proposed financial market deregulation, and the opportunities this presents for trade and investment flows between China and Australia and potentially the rest of the Asian region.
Greg O'Neill further commented, "this is the right time to open an office in Hong Kong. Mr Chan's firsthand experience on the ground and network throughout Asia has played, and will continue to play a pivotal role to the organisation's shape and future expansion into the Asian region."
www.latrobefinancial.com
Contact
Caterina Nesci
***@latrobefinancial.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse