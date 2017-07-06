News By Tag
CRS Offers IMPORTANT Information For Evacuees of Wildfires in British Columbia & California
Once again we see relentless wildfires forcing people from their homes, not knowing if they will ever come back. This brings much stress during the evacuation time and many health risks when returning. This FREE e-book helps during all steps.
The print and e-book editions are available through Amazon and other online retailers but a free e-copy is available to all victims of wildfires in British Columbia and California, companies assisting victims of Fort McMurray in addition to media and insurance companies for reference and information purposes.
This book will help you through the first phase of the disaster through to the returning to your home or business. Regardless as it being a personal disaster, multi unit disaster or community disaster. It will assist with your safety, the safety of response persons working on your behalf and can also reduce the losses suffered in your home or business. Topics discused will be the emotional and physical trauma of disasters, direct and environmental hazards and safety steps / equipment to prevent injury and illness post fire, flood or disaster, recovery of personal property and business inventory, getting emergency assistance and much more.
This will help victims to understand what they will be experiencing and how to deal with various issues that are going to arise. It will assist emergency response and disaster recovery personel with understanding the process and the human side of what the victims will be going through as well as the other aspects of responding to needs of the victims. The guide will also assist in bringing people to the same level of understanding of the processes and potential hazards which they may not understand right away.
The goal is to help people through one of the most emotional and stressful trauma's in their lives. This guide is there as a resource to help everyone involved from the actual event through to the start of the rebuilding phase.
https://youtu.be/
All too often, we hear that not enough communication and explinations are made available initially. This will help people through this initial phase and although it wont take away the trauma, it will help with understanding it and the process.
People wishing a free copy of the book can contact info@canadianrelocationspecialists.com.
Everyone should have a copy of this book with their emergency kit and it helps to have read through the book prior to an actual emergency but will still be an invaluable resource after a disaster.
Thank you to http://www.canadianrelocationspecialists.com and Kary Movers Ltd of Vancouver and Edmonton for making the e-book available for free to victims. CRS & Kary Movers are well experienced in developing safety guidlines and processes for post disaster move out and recovery services on behalf of victims, business owners, government and insurance companies.
Publication Details
6" x 9" (15.24 x 22.86 cm)
Full Color on White paper
46 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1534791732 (CreateSpace-
ISBN-10: 1534791736
BISAC: Social Science / Disasters & Disaster Relief
Contact
Canadian Relocation Specialists
7804542414
info@canadianrelocationspecialsits.com
