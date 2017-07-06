 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

GET's Dain Schult, Announces Initial Joint Venture Development of The Best ContestSM

 
 
The Best Contest is a servicemarked feature of Radioactivity, Inc.
The Best Contest is a servicemarked feature of Radioactivity, Inc.
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Entertainment Technology, Inc., ("GET"), a Wyoming C corporation, has announced initial joint venture development of a proposed future in-house promotional element known as "The Best ContestSM."  It will be offered as a part of GET's Fun and Games Department for use in programming both on Terrestrial and Internet Radio stations from its American Internet & Radio division ("AIR") and its syndication wing, The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company.

GET CEO, Dain L. Schult, remarked, "This represents the first joint venture project between GET and Radioactivity, Inc., (a Georgia-based broadcast consultancy that has been helping radio stations and owners since 1977).  We'll have additional news about how this joint venture will work between the two companies and additional press releases will be issued soon.

"We're excited about this being something that GET will be able to utilize with all of its own AIR stations as well as offer it as a syndicated feature of The Miracle Wonderland Radio Company.  This allows GET to tap into the forty years of successful consultation experience of Radioactivity, Inc.

"The Best ContestSM can be scaled up or down depending on market size and is a promotion/contest that can generate station revenue and increase listenership and audience participation in a unique way that makes it stand out from cookie-cutter promotions and contests that too many stations engage in these days.

"We believe this particular contest can also build greater community and advertiser awareness.  We're looking forward to providing more information about this exciting new addition to the burgeoning GET/AIR programming and promotions lineup."

For more information about The Best ContestSM you can contact Dain L. Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21B of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and only speak as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," or similar expressions and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results, once it's fully operational and trading, to differ materially than those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Management regularly provides news and additional information believed to be true and accurate at the time of dissemination but has no requirement to modify, comment or change in the future should circumstances change or information prove to be inaccurate for any reason. This is not a solicitation for funding or investment in the Company.  Additionally, GET makes every effort to comply with all applicable laws.

http://www.getglobalentertainmenttechnology.com     (Link to GET's corporate website)

http://www.dainschult.com      (Link to more information about Dain L. Schult)

