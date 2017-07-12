 
News By Tag
* Singapore
* India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Singapore
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Uttarakhand Association of Singapore announces the biennial Kauthig Singapore 2017

• Artists fly in from Uttarakhand to deliver an authentic cultural experience • Showcases the diversity of the Indian diaspora
 
SINGAPORE - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Uttarakhand Association of Singapore announced today the date of its second biennial event Kauthig, to be on August 6, 2017 in Singapore.

Kauthig Singapore 2017 will showcase folk-songs, dances, and cuisine of the Indian state of Uttarakhand with the aim of encouraging Singapore residents to enjoy an increased awareness, understanding, and appreciation of its rich cultural heritage.

Uttarakhand is nestled in the Himalayas. Here, the Beatles turned Rishikesh into a magnet for yoga practioners worldwide; while Kainchi ashram has attracted spiritual seekers such as Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg. Kauthig is a celebration of this unique land, also known as the Dev Bhoomi or the land of gods.

Harish Pant, Secretary of UASG said, "After the success of our inaugural event in 2015, the association has invited six well known artists from Uttarakhand this year for a more authentic and inspiring experience. With the upcoming National Day of Singapore, Kauthig Singapore 2017 comes at an opportune time to showcase the cultural diversity of our city state."

Event Details:

Date: August 6, 2017

Time: 12 noon to 4 pm

Venue: The Auditorium, Singapore Polytechnic

Audience: Over 400 Singapore residents

Companies looking for sponsorship opportunities can contact Sunil Thapliyal (90107230) or Dharmendra Rawat (82004851).

Media Contact

Maneesh Sah

E: maneeshsah@hotmail.com

Media Contact
Maneesh Sah
maneeshsah@hotmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hotmail.com
Tags:Singapore, India
Industry:Business
Location:Singapore - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 12, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share