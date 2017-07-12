Uttarakhand Association of Singapore announces the biennial Kauthig Singapore 2017

• Artists fly in from Uttarakhand to deliver an authentic cultural experience • Showcases the diversity of the Indian diaspora

Maneesh Sah

maneeshsah@hotmail.com

-- Uttarakhand Association of Singapore announced today the date of its second biennial event Kauthig, to be on August 6, 2017 in Singapore.Kauthig Singapore 2017 will showcase folk-songs, dances, and cuisine of the Indian state of Uttarakhand with the aim of encouraging Singapore residents to enjoy an increased awareness, understanding, and appreciation of its rich cultural heritage.Uttarakhand is nestled in the Himalayas. Here, the Beatles turned Rishikesh into a magnet for yoga practioners worldwide; while Kainchi ashram has attracted spiritual seekers such as Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg. Kauthig is a celebration of this unique land, also known as the Dev Bhoomi or the land of gods., Secretary of UASG said, "After the success of our inaugural event in 2015, the association has invited six well known artists from Uttarakhand this year for a more authentic and inspiring experience. With the upcoming National Day of Singapore, Kauthig Singapore 2017 comes at an opportune time to showcase the cultural diversity of our city state."Date: August 6, 2017Time: 12 noon to 4 pmVenue: The Auditorium, Singapore PolytechnicAudience: Over 400 Singapore residentsCompanies looking for sponsorship opportunities can contact Sunil Thapliyal (90107230) or Dharmendra Rawat (82004851).Maneesh SahE: maneeshsah@hotmail.com