Online Spiritual Art Class Starts July 17
We meet the 3rd Monday of every month with Intuitive Artist Kassi Gregory at AtoZ Healing Space Online
This process allows participants to:
* Release judgment
* Allow discovery
* Trust the process
* Quiet the inner critic
* Strengthen intuition
* Allow our guides to communicate with us
* Enjoy the creative process - even if you don't consider yourself an 'artist'
This is for EVERYONE, experienced artists who wish to develop their intuition and beginners wanting to explore something new. Bring a sense of adventure, awareness, and your favorite art accessories (paper, pencils, pens, markers, paints, etc.). We look forward to sharing the adventure with you. We meet the 3rd Monday of every month, 10-11:30am ET.
This course is FREE to members of AtoZ Healing Space. Our special Charter Membership is available for a limited time only for less than $1/day, and it includes the Intuitive Art Workshop, monthly featured workshops, a women's group, and much more, all part of the Circle Space, where we gather at AtoZ Healing Space.
All from the convenience of your computer screen! AtoZ Healing Space Founder Reba Linker asks: "Is your health and inspired sense of of joy and inspiration worth $1/day?!" Click here to join now.
"The artist alone sees spirits, but after he has told of their appearing to him, everybody sees them" – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
Kassi Gregory is an Intuitive Artist, Spirit Walker and Teacher. She receives her own guides' images, and channels the guides of others to help others navigate and understand the world around them. To Kassi, creativity and play are catalysts to reveal our true selves. Kassi has studied traditional Fine Arts, Graphic Art and animation. She has long been able to move between the spirit and the mortal worlds. Her primary language is "Spirit Art"!
Come and see what messages emerge for YOU when you explore the magic of an intuitive art practice. We look forward to welcome you to AtoZ Healing Space!
