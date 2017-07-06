 
July 2017
Online California Guard Card Training Service

PROJECT 7 SECURITY GROUP, a Southern California based personal security company is now offering full BSIS State of California compliant security guard training courses online.
 
 
Project 7 Security Group
LOS ANGELES - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Project 7 Security Group is now offering, full State of California compliant Guard Card Courses Online, for those seeking to obtain State guard cards to perform security services for businesses and private parties in California.

A California Guard Card Is The License That Is Required To Become A Registered Security Guard In The State Of California. In Order To Get a Basic Security Guard Certification in the State Of California you are required to do the following.

1. You Shall Complete An 8-Hour Course Of Guard Card Training With A Certified Facility Or Online Training Center.

2. Pass the Initial Written Exam, You Are Then Able To Get Hired As a Security Guard.

3. Then Complete Another 16 Hours Of Training Within The First 30 Days After You Are Hired.

4. Lastly Complete an Additional 16 Hours Again Within 6 Months.

In Total, You Are Required To Have 40 Hours Of Training. Here at Project 7 Security Group We Offer Full Online Courses to include:

The 40 Hour Unarmed Guard Card Course

The 8 Hour Unarmed Annual Refresher Course

The 20 Hour School Security Officer Course

The 16 Hour Proprietary Security Guard Course

Join the Other Serious Security Professionals who have taken our courses and improved their overall knowledge in the personal security field. Visit us at https://www.project7security.com/  or at http://www.p7securityguardonline.com/ for additional information.

Contact
Brandon Gatewood
brandon@project7securitygroup.com
800-560-3103
***@project7securitygroup.com
Source:Project 7 Security Group
Email:***@project7securitygroup.com Email Verified
California Guard Card, Security Guard Training, California Security Guard
Industry:Security
Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Services
