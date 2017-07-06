News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Online California Guard Card Training Service
PROJECT 7 SECURITY GROUP, a Southern California based personal security company is now offering full BSIS State of California compliant security guard training courses online.
A California Guard Card Is The License That Is Required To Become A Registered Security Guard In The State Of California. In Order To Get a Basic Security Guard Certification in the State Of California you are required to do the following.
1. You Shall Complete An 8-Hour Course Of Guard Card Training With A Certified Facility Or Online Training Center.
2. Pass the Initial Written Exam, You Are Then Able To Get Hired As a Security Guard.
3. Then Complete Another 16 Hours Of Training Within The First 30 Days After You Are Hired.
4. Lastly Complete an Additional 16 Hours Again Within 6 Months.
In Total, You Are Required To Have 40 Hours Of Training. Here at Project 7 Security Group We Offer Full Online Courses to include:
The 40 Hour Unarmed Guard Card Course
The 8 Hour Unarmed Annual Refresher Course
The 20 Hour School Security Officer Course
The 16 Hour Proprietary Security Guard Course
Join the Other Serious Security Professionals who have taken our courses and improved their overall knowledge in the personal security field. Visit us at https://www.project7security.com/
Contact
Brandon Gatewood
brandon@project7securitygroup.com
800-560-3103
***@project7securitygroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse