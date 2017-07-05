Country(s)
Retired Brokers Write For Savvyfinancial.com and Save Consumers From Scammers
LOS ANGELES - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Savvyfinancial.com has taken a step towards leveling the playing field in the world of insurance by releasing a 7 article series on how to avoid Life Insurance scammers.
The series entitled "7 Life Insurance Sales Tricks" reveals the common tricks unscrupulous life insurance agents use to lure in prospective clients and get them to sign on the dotted line.
Article 1: Birth Date vs. Age Trick
Article 2: The Rate Class Trick
Article 3: The Monthly vs. Annual Trick
Article 4: The Life Insurance Company Rating Trick
Article 5: The Guaranteed vs. Non-Guaranteed Premium Trick
Article 6: The Guaranteed vs. Non-Guaranteed Values Trick
Article 7: Order The Para-Med NOW Trick
These short pithy articles were written to open the consumers eyes to the subtle and deceptive tricks used to gain their business dollars.
Savvyfinancial.com writers feel that it's their mission to open the eyes of the consumers and level the playing field.
Similar articles in their respective insurance niches are scheduled to be written shortly. This promises to be the start of something new in the insurance industry, or more specifically the consumer insurance industry.
