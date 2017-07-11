 
News By Tag
* Concert
* Win
* Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

See Cymbals Eat Guitars on Tour!

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Concert
* Win
* Free

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Cymbals Eat Guitars have crafted what's easily their most sonically enigmatic and most rewarding album to date, titled Pretty Years, out on Sinderlyn Records. Their trademark cacophonic guitar rock and innate propulsion are still abundant, but they're buttressed by raucous synth and keyboard lines, and an extemporaneous saxophone performance, which enrich when they could easily clutter these songs. The band also worked more quickly and efficiently than they had in the past, facilitated by years on the road in which they've played close to a thousand shows, which rendered them a tight, fully-oiled machine in the studio.

Now they're on tour and Thrillcall is giving away a pair of tickets to each date along the way! See instructions on how to enter and the full tour dates below.

Lead singer and guitarist Joseph D'Agostino emphasizes that the band always goes into the studio with an edict of crafting an album that replicates their live sound, but haven't had that come into full fruition until their wildly ambitious fourth LP, Pretty Years. "With this record…I think we nailed it this time. First or second takes of everything, real hunger in the performances. Just something to prove." Bassist Matt Whipple adds of the new record, "We wanted to make a more energetic record. I personally looked to artists like Springsteen, 70's Bowie, The Smiths, The Cure, Neil Young as inspiration for—not really for sound as much as for that dichotomy of bands who were entertainers still making, at times, weird dark music and writing songs that seem totally over-the-top by today's rock band standards."

The entire album is rife with electrified, flashbulb moments—"4th of July, Philadelphia (SANDY)" conveys the madness of life on the road, exhibiting D'Agostino's uncanny ability to transform minutiae into profundity. This skill is evident in spades on the record's centerpiece and opus, the disarmingly vulnerable "Dancing Days." The song also exhibits the contributions of Whipple, and slyly invokes the album's title in its magisterial chorus, as D'Agostino contritely croons, "Goodbye to my pretty years." Pretty Years is a roller coaster ride, both lyrically and sonically, that encompasses what it's like to be alive and in the moment. But ultimately, this is an album that keenly captures the magic and loss attendant to living life wide-eyed, and hints that these "pretty years" may portend even prettier ones to come.

***Read more on the Thrillcall: http://blog.thrillcall.com/2017/07/11/cymbals-eat-guitars...

Thrillcall will be doing giveaways for the concerts listed below. To enter, download the app: https://getapp.thrillcall.com/?utm_source=PRLog&utm_m...

Cymbals Eat Guitars Tour

7/12 @ Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

7/14 @ Bottom of the Hill – San Francisco, CA

7/15 @ The Wayfarer – Costa Mesa, CA

7/16 @ Casbah – San Diego, CA

7/18 @ Bootleg Theater and Bar – Los Angeles, CA

7/19 @ Hotel Congress – Tucson, AZ

7/21 @ Stubb's BBQ – Austin, TX

7/22 @ Three Links – Dallas, TX

7/23 @ White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

7/25 @ The Earl – Atlanta, GA

7/26 @ Cat's Cradle – Carrboro, NC

7/27 @ Black Cat – Washington, DC

7/28 @ Metro Gallery – Baltimore, MD
End
Source:
Email:***@thrillcall.com Email Verified
Tags:Concert, Win, Free
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thrillcall News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share