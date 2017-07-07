News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Third Eye Blind Interview and Ticket Giveaways!
Thrillcall: The band's debut album has just been re-released with some extra tracks for longtime fans. You weren't with the band when the album was released, but it must be fun to celebrate it now along with fans.
Kryz Reid: It's a lot of fun seeing the fans reaction to hearing what is for them such an important part of their lives. Either growing up, or coming to the first record through other avenues, it's a piece of work that's really timeless for so many people. .. I never heard of Third Eye Blind when I was growing up in Dublin, Ireland. They weren't really well known in Ireland, so I discovered the music when I was asked by Brad to join the group. I had known Brad for years and we played together in a band in Los Angeles, but I never knew about his other band. I mean, I knew he played in another band, but even when someone told me the name years ago, it didn't mean anything to me, so it didn't resonate. But people's reaction to hearing the whole first record being played through every night on this tour has been incredible to be a part of.
TC: For the first and last time, Third Eye Blind will perform the self-titled cover to cover in front of a hometown crowd in Berkeley. Are you guys prepared for what will inevitably be a massive and wild party?
KR: The end of tour party after the show in Berkeley will be one for the books haha. We're as prepared as ever I guess. We focus on the shows so much that we become a balletic machine of sorts. By the time we get to Berkeley, all the moving parts of this are so dialed in, it's murderous. ... In terms of performing the first record the whole way through, we haven't done it before because, well it wasn't the 20th anniversary haha. Also, since I've been with the band, we've always tried to make sure we represent all of the records, in part, in our sets. Moving forward, after the SummerGods tour is done, we'll be moving back to that model. We're recording a new record and we'll be touring the whole rest of the year, so we'll be throwing in stuff as randomly as ever, but we won't be playing the whole first record.
Read the full interview: http://blog.thrillcall.com/
Thrillcall will be doing giveaways for the concerts below. To enter, download the app: https://getapp.thrillcall.com/?
Third Eye Blind Tour
7/9 @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN
7/11 @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO
7/12 @ Arkansas Music Pavilion – Fayetteville, AR
7/14 @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Woodlands, TX
7/15 @ Starplex Pavilion – Dallas, TX
7/16 @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena – Zephyr Cove, NV
7/18 @ Comerica Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
7/19 @ Saint Rocke – Hermosa Beach, CA
7/20 @ Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
7/21 @ Cal Coat Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA
7/22 @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel – Las Vegas, NV
7/23 @ The Greek – Berkeley, CA
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse