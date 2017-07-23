News By Tag
Chico Debarge, Yo-Yo, Loose Ends, Angie Fisher headline Intimate Concert Series
August 6th, 2017, 7pm-
CHICO DEBARGE with LINA
September 10th, 2017, 7pm-
LOOSE ENDS with ANGIE FISHER
S.O.L Venue is an intimate music venue and event space in the heart of the South Bay bringing rock, reggae, Indie and acoustics to its attendees. Joe Jones of Versatile Productions introduced many Upscale Events for Professionals. The LA Social Club, Dressed in Black Parties, Superbowl Parties and Love Jones Live. Most recently he's been behind Live Shows with Kashif (RIP), Howard Hewitt, and O'Bryan Etc at The Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. Versatile Productions previously worked with the likes of Vesta (RIP), Ollie Woodson (RIP), Miki Howard, L-Young, Michele", Troop, Frank McComb & others as well as Hip-Hop performers Kool Mo Dee, Yo-Yo, AMG and many others. Currently Joe Jones, a former police officer works diligently with his son, Casey Veggies who on his own merit is a rising star. For celebrity interviews or more information please contact Joe Jones at Versatile Products (310) 251-7305. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.solvenue.com.
Joe Jones 310-251-7305
***@dwillhunt.com
