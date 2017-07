Chico Debarge, Yo-Yo, Loose Ends, Angie Fisher headline Intimate Concert Series

Yo-Yo, Lady of Rage and host Melanie Comarcho

-- Versatile Productions announced their "Intimate" Concert Series featuring old and new school greats such as. The series kicks off July 23, 2017, 7pm withand Lady of Rage hosted by veteran comedian. The series takes place atlocated atin Carson California. The purpose of this series is to bring about old school nostalgia in an upscale environment common to Versatile Productions and its founder,. The other concerts will be as follows;August 6th, 2017, 7pm-withSeptember 10th, 2017, 7pm-withS.O.L Venue is an intimate music venue and event space in the heart of the South Bay bringing rock, reggae, Indie and acoustics to its attendees. Joe Jones of Versatile Productions introduced many Upscale Events for Professionals. The LA Social Club, Dressed in Black Parties, Superbowl Parties and Love Jones Live. Most recently he's been behind Live Shows with Kashif (RIP), Howard Hewitt, and O'Bryan Etc at The Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. Versatile Productions previously worked with the likes of Vesta (RIP), Ollie Woodson (RIP), Miki Howard, L-Young, Michele", Troop, Frank McComb & others as well as Hip-Hop performers Kool Mo Dee, Yo-Yo, AMG and many others. Currently Joe Jones, a former police officer works diligently with his son, Casey Veggies who on his own merit is a rising star. For celebrity interviews or more information please contact Joe Jones at Versatile Products (310) 251-7305. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.solvenue.com