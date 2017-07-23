 
News By Tag
* Concerts
* Versatileproductions
* Oldschool
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carson
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

Chico Debarge, Yo-Yo, Loose Ends, Angie Fisher headline Intimate Concert Series

 
 
Yo-Yo, Lady of Rage and host Melanie Comarcho
Yo-Yo, Lady of Rage and host Melanie Comarcho
CARSON, Calif. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Versatile Productions announced their "Intimate" Concert Series featuring old and new school greats such as Chico Debarge, Yo-Yo, Loose Ends and Lady of Rage. The series kicks off July 23, 2017, 7pm with Yo-Yo and Lady of Rage hosted by veteran comedian Melanie Comarcho. The series takes place at S.O.L Venue located at 313 E Carson Street in Carson California. The purpose of this series is to bring about old school nostalgia in an upscale environment common to Versatile Productions and its founder, Joe Jones. The other concerts will be as follows;

August 6th, 2017, 7pm-

CHICO DEBARGE with LINA

September 10th, 2017, 7pm-

LOOSE ENDS with ANGIE FISHER

S.O.L Venue is an intimate music venue and event space in the heart of the South Bay bringing rock, reggae, Indie and acoustics to its attendees.  Joe Jones of Versatile Productions introduced many Upscale Events for Professionals. The LA Social Club, Dressed in Black Parties, Superbowl Parties and Love Jones Live. Most recently he's been behind Live Shows with Kashif (RIP), Howard Hewitt, and O'Bryan Etc at The Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood. Versatile Productions previously worked with the likes of Vesta (RIP), Ollie Woodson (RIP), Miki Howard, L-Young, Michele", Troop, Frank McComb & others as well as Hip-Hop performers Kool Mo Dee, Yo-Yo, AMG and many others. Currently Joe Jones, a former police officer works diligently with his son, Casey Veggies who on his own merit is a rising star.  For celebrity interviews or more information please contact Joe Jones at Versatile Products (310) 251-7305. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.solvenue.com.

Contact
Joe Jones 310-251-7305
***@dwillhunt.com
End
Source:Versatile productions
Email:***@dwillhunt.com Email Verified
Tags:Concerts, Versatileproductions, Oldschool
Industry:Event
Location:Carson - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Total Expose' Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share