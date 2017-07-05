All Things Lovely Shop Grand Opening

Fashion Boutique for Women of all sizes and their young boys

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Clothing

• Apparel

• Fashion Industry:

• Apparel Location:

• Roswell - Georgia - US Subject:

• Companies

End

-- All Things Lovely Shop announced the official opening of the online boutique, offering trendy fashion finds at affordable prices. All Things Lovely Shop is a clothing boutique offering hand picked and curated fashion to the busy women of the world, via our online shop and/or sip and shop events. The Woman that wants to look good but either doesn't have the time to shop or doesn't know what to buy when shopping is our target customer. Women of every size deserve to feel beautiful and confident in the clothes that they wear. Women are busy and have little time to shop between working, taking care of children, and all of the other day-to-day responsibilities. All Things Lovely Shop will also offer a selection of boys clothing that is unique and stylish as well.All Things Lovely Shop is striving to offer a unique shopping experience for their customer. In addition to ordering online we also host sip and shop events locally so that we can offer a unique "girls night out" experience while shopping stress free. We are looking to personalize the shopping experience and provide personal styling services that so many Women need and want.Founded in 2017, All Things Lovely Shop offers hot trends in fashion: Clothing, Jewelry, Accessories and Shoes for women of every size and their young boys. Fashion finds that are unique and affordable! All Things Lovely Shop believes that the customer is always right and offers free shipping & free returns, hassle free return policy, and we give back 1% of sales to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund.For more information, press only:Amy Culver404-981-6888atlovelyshop@allthingslovelyshop.comFor more information: