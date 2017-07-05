News By Tag
All Things Lovely Shop Grand Opening
Fashion Boutique for Women of all sizes and their young boys
All Things Lovely Shop is striving to offer a unique shopping experience for their customer. In addition to ordering online we also host sip and shop events locally so that we can offer a unique "girls night out" experience while shopping stress free. We are looking to personalize the shopping experience and provide personal styling services that so many Women need and want.
Founded in 2017, All Things Lovely Shop offers hot trends in fashion: Clothing, Jewelry, Accessories and Shoes for women of every size and their young boys. Fashion finds that are unique and affordable! All Things Lovely Shop believes that the customer is always right and offers free shipping & free returns, hassle free return policy, and we give back 1% of sales to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund.
For more information, press only:
Amy Culver
404-981-6888
atlovelyshop@
For more information:
