 
News By Tag
* Clothing
* Apparel
* Fashion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Roswell
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765

All Things Lovely Shop Grand Opening

Fashion Boutique for Women of all sizes and their young boys
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Clothing
Apparel
Fashion

Industry:
Apparel

Location:
Roswell - Georgia - US

Subject:
Companies

ROSWELL, Ga. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- All Things Lovely Shop announced the official opening of the online boutique, offering trendy fashion finds at affordable prices. All Things Lovely Shop is a clothing boutique offering hand picked and curated fashion to the busy women of the world, via our online shop and/or sip and shop events. The Woman that wants to look good but either doesn't have the time to shop or doesn't know what to buy when shopping is our target customer. Women of every size deserve to feel beautiful and confident in the clothes that they wear. Women are busy and have little time to shop between working, taking care of children, and all of the other day-to-day responsibilities. All Things Lovely Shop will also offer a selection of boys clothing that is unique and stylish as well.

All Things Lovely Shop is striving to offer a unique shopping experience for their customer. In addition to ordering online we also host sip and shop events locally so that we can offer a unique "girls night out" experience while shopping stress free. We are looking to personalize the shopping experience and provide personal styling services that so many Women need and want.

Founded in 2017, All Things Lovely Shop offers hot trends in fashion: Clothing, Jewelry, Accessories and Shoes for women of every size and their young boys. Fashion finds that are unique and affordable! All Things Lovely Shop believes that the customer is always right and offers free shipping & free returns, hassle free return policy, and we give back 1% of sales to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund.

For more information, press only:

Amy Culver

404-981-6888

atlovelyshop@allthingslovelyshop.com

For more information: http://www.allthingslovelyshop.com

End
Source:
Email:***@allthingslovelyshop.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share