News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry: Cutting Edge Biotechnology to Improve Your Smile
During the symposium, Dr. Kurt. The best dentist in the Clairemont area, took the time to exchange ideas with the top leading people in the medical, dental field. This year they focused on the implementation of technology for the better care of patients, opening the medical field more and more to integrate new techniques to make dental health easier, more practical and in most cases, painless. You don't get to be the best dentist in San Diego if you're not up to date with the latest dental techniques.
Dr. Alessandro Pozzi gave a Masterclass on how to maximize the results of dental implants, giving great importance to giving every patient a personalized diagnostic and special treatment depending on his particular case, something that we at Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry take pride of doing. Every patient is a unique case that needs to be handled uniquely, with the new implementation of our 3D technology we can do this in the most effective way, making your trip to the dentist a relaxing and painless one.
The Nobel Biocare Global Symposium showcased the role that digital technology plays in increasing the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostics, treatment planning, and guided surgery. Attendees were invited to visit a digitally enabled practice exhibit featuring current technology as well as potential future innovations designed to increase integration, collaboration, and efficiency. Participants learned how Nobel Biocare's leading integrated workflow could accelerate, combine or even eliminate treatment steps.
Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry and Dr. Serene Kurt's first choice when it comes to dental treatment has always been Nobel Biocare, the leading company in edentulous treatment and behind the revolutionary All-on-4® treatment concept, Nobel Biocare is committed to further advancing the standard of care for edentulous patients. Has been one of the most recurring types of cases that we handle at Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, as the number of patients in San Diego that need to get full on dental implants to restore their natural smile and basic mouth functionality has grown significantly in the last couple of years.
One of the main goals of this symposium was for our specialists to learn how to apply technology to take immediate action on a patient that has lost all of their teeth and improve their quality of life. Done through a specific diagnosis designed to the patient's specific needs and dental implants. All-On-4 Dental Implants is the solution for one of the many things we must face as aging adults. The fact that we become more prone to losing our teeth with age is just unavoidable. Tooth loss is very common when we start to age, especially when we don't properly care for our pearly whites throughout the years. You might not be able to get back your natural teeth, but there are alternatives to providing a brand new smile, All-On-Four dental implants are the safest and more efficient solution to this problem.
Recovery time varies depending on each patient, and it allows for bonding between your bone and the titanium implants, which serve as the anchors for artificial teeth. Another part of the process consists of getting an abutment – a connecting device that gets to be in charge of holding the new teeth. And finally, when you have the implants and abutments in place, your crowns or bridge will be created to fit your mouth. The new artificial teeth will attach to the implants.
At Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry we specialize in this treatment, but as everything with technology, every day it keeps innovating and changing, that's why we are committed to being up to date to provide the service you deserve and help you get back your beautiful smile.
On the other hand, one of the main themes during the symposium was the personal diagnosis and treatment of each patient, be it for functionality or cosmetic reasons, the treatment is unique to every person. Is done to have a long-lasting impact on your teeth. However, the research was done by Dr. Pozzi, a long lasting colleague, and friend of Dr. Kurt implements biotechnology that can be applied to help you heal faster and give you a more natural look.
Our entire team is dedicated to providing you with the personalized, high-quality dental care that you deserve. When you come to Serena San Diego Dentist in Clairemont, San Diego for any cosmetic dentistry, you can be certain that you will get the best of care. Dr. Serena Kurt has been creating beautiful smiles for more than 2 decades, and his patients love their transformations. At Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, we have the best technology available in the world, making dental crowns easier and quicker to perform.
For more information visit: https://serenasandiegodentist.com/
Media Contact
Serena Kurt
858 800 3909
***@serenasandiegodentist.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse