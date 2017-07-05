Country(s)
Nomadness Rentals offers price-match guarantee
In order to keep itself ahead of the competition, property management and vacation rental company Nomadness Rentals will be offering price-matching on comparable units.
High volume, low cost – that's the name of the game for the latest property management company that has been sweeping up the smaller companies in Mammoth Lakes, as well as other locations. As it does so, it implements a lowball technique on the property rates in attempts to eliminate competitor appeal. The end goal of these attempts by such large corporations that absorb smaller companies is to eventually monopolize the local market. Unfortunately, in the process, homeowners whose properties are lost to conglomerates like these also lose control over their property. With Nomadness Rentals, homeowners are allowed access to set their own rates, place blocks for unlimited personal use, and receive funds within three business days of renter booking. This is a large deviation on payout from most management companies, including this newest property management company in Mammoth.
For example, if a renter books a Christmas stay on July 15 for a total of $5000, Nomadness Rentals will remit these funds to the homeowner within three business days of the booking. Despite the fact that this stay is months away, the homeowner will receive the funds almost immediately. With traditional management companies, the payout for the homeowner will not be received until the renter's arrival, which in this case would be December – five months from the date of booking, during which the funds are sitting untouched and in the management company's control.
Additionally, most management companies mandate lower rates, require homeowners to set aside one to two weeks at their condo for company use without reimbursement, and often withhold funds until renter arrival. Essentially, lowballing rates means the company profits by volume, while the homeowner's income potential suffers. What's more is that these property management companies rely on the services and reservation software supplied by OTAs such as Homeaway, TripAdvisor, etc. Two OTAs that led the headlines months ago consisted of Leisurelink and VacationRoost, on which many property management companies relied. Unfortunately, their spending fell short of their investments, leading to a messy bankruptcy that left many homeowners with unreceived funds for reservations that had long since passed. Meanwhile, Nomadness Rentals integrates its individual, custom-made reservation software with these OTAs so that funds still get deposited into the homeowner's account within the three business days, bypassing us and removing the funds from the OTA's control. Thereby, this guarantees the homeowner financial security in terms of their reservation, with no concerns about the fate of the OTA's operations, such as those of Leisurelink and VacationRoost.
At Nomadness Rentals, there is no intent to manage a homeowner's desires, only their property. The goal is to partner with owners and provide them with as much control and support as desired – offering consultation and advisement where necessary, and handling the aspects a homeowner cannot otherwise handle themselves. This property management and vacation rental company is making waves in Mammoth Lakes and beyond, as recent partnerships in Baltimore and soon Malibu begin to arise. In order to ensure guests and homeowners receive the industry-standard, Nomadness Rentals is now offering a price-match guarantee also. This program is a collective effort on behalf of Nomadness Rentals homeowners, who have opted to be a part of this in order to maximize rentals and satisfy their devoted guests. Therefore, guests who find a property they like with Nomadness are offered a price-match if they can locate one with another management company in the same complex, with the same number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and in the same condition.
Nomadness Rentals vows to uphold traditional industry standards – from transparency with homeowners to live agents whenever guests need them. The price-match program is just the latest in their attempts to restore integrity to the vacation home experience in Mammoth Lakes and beyond.
Contact
Nomadness Corporation
888-472-5777
info@nomadnessrentals.com
