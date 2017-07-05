E-books On Telecom Terminologies And Abbreviations

 
READING, England - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- If you are someone who follows the telecom & IT industry as a professional or student, you must come across buzz words and terminologies all the time. There are simply too many abbreviations out there which are frequently used in the industry forums, articles and conversations. Even though you can easily find the explanation to most of these abbreviations on the internet, it is not quick or even accurate in some cases. There are times when you end up reading the entire history of an abbreviation just to conclude something like: "Oh, it was so simple, someone could have summarised this for me in two sentences". Well, that is exactly what we try to achieve through our e-books. We have an ebook on telecom abbreviations and another one that explains the mobile communications technologies. All the links can be found below. The scope of the abbreviations ebook includes technical, commercial, financial and even casual abbreviations. Examples include OFDM, CDMA2000, UMTS, eMBMS, OTT, LTE, OPEX, CAPEX, VAT, CET, etc. The other ebook focuses on the terminologies like 1G, 2G, LTE etc. and goes into more details.

Links:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073NWB682
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073T47149
