Lennar releases model homes for sale at Estates at Heritage El Dorado Hills

 
 
The Monticello model home is a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®.
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar recently released four model homes for sale at Estates, one of four neighborhoods inside Lennar's active adult community Heritage El Dorado Hills, designed specifically for individuals aged 55 and better. These former model homes come filled with designer-selected upgrades, such as flooring, wall treatments, lighting fixtures, enhanced landscaping and more.

"These beautiful model homes are someone's dream home come true," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Everything is already upgraded and completely turn-key — all you have to do is move-in and start living!"

The models of Estates at El Dorado Hills give homeshoppers four floorplans to choose from, including Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Available in the Monticello plan, this model home provides 2,955 square feet that includes an attached private Next Gen® suite. The suite comes with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. It's the perfect solution for extended families or dual living situations. Each of the four beautiful model homes are situated in ag reat location near The Retreat.

Lennar's Everything's Included® program fills every home with a high level of standard features. In addition to the model home upgrades, new homes at Estates at Heritage El Dorado Hills come with solar packages, stainless steel appliances, granite or quartz kitchen countertops, tankless water heaters and more all at no additional cost.

Residents also enjoy exclusive access to pristine amenities. The approximately 5,000-square foot fitness center, The Retreat, includes a gym with state-of-the-art equipment, covered pool, spa, locker rooms and aerobics room.  Additionally, The Retreat features outdoor amenities such as tennis and pickle ball courts, bocce ball area, outdoor seating, a fire pit and area for community events on the five-acre site.  In future phases, Heritage El Dorado Hills may offer a dog park, community garden, multi-use trail system and other elements that support an active and healthy lifestyle.

A future community Clubhouse, currently in design, may include an additional pool and spa, central gathering room, meeting/activity rooms, entertainment areas, catering kitchen and offices.

Heritage El Dorado Hills' Welcome Home Center is located at The Retreat, at 9039 Heritage Parkway, off Carson Crossing Drive just south of Golden Foothill Parkway. For more information or directions, visit www.lennar.com/sacramento or call (916) 304-9711.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
