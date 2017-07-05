News By Tag
Snell & Wilmer Partner Robert Anderson Named Chairman of the Board of Henderson Chamber of Commerce
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, professional organization committed to promoting and supporting member businesses. Since its inception more than 70 years ago, the chamber has been representing businesses of all sizes and in various industries and stages and advocating policies that foster economic growth, jobs and new opportunities.
"The Henderson Chamber of Commerce has played a pivotal role in our city's growth and development through the years and continues to deploy strategies that are vital to keeping Henderson a vibrant and thriving community," said Anderson. "I look forward to working with the chamber's board, the staff and the business community as we continue our advocacy efforts on behalf of Henderson's businesses, both large and small."
Anderson has been a Henderson resident for seven years and a resident of Southern Nevada for 10 years. He has been very active in the local community. He has served on the board of directors of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce and the Henderson Development Authority for several years and is the past chairman of both the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation and the Issues Mobilization Political Action Committee (IMPAC). He served as chair of the board of directors of the Nevada Blind Children's Foundation and on the board of advisors for the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.
At Snell & Wilmer, Anderson is a partner in the Corporate and Securities group and has over four decades of experience advising private and public companies on federal income tax and merger and acquisition matters. He has extensive experience with both the tax and operational issues of limited liability companies. Anderson assists clients on matters related to tax and business law issues that arise during the formation and operational phases of a business. He represents companies in both roll-up transactions and in assessing outright sale versus IPO exits. Bob also assists clients with ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans), New Markets Tax Credits and Nevada New Markets Job Credits.
Anderson has in the past served as an Adjunct Professor at the Boyd School of Law, where he taught Business Planning, and is a guest speaker at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and the MBA program at the University of Nevada, Reno. He served as chairperson of the Tax Section of the State Bar of Nevada (2010-2012) and president of the Southern Nevada Chapter of the Nevada Society of CPAs (2010-2012). Anderson currently serves as a board member of the Nevada State Board of Accountancy and is a former member of the Nevada Capital Investment Company. Anderson is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Nevada.
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
