Landmark Title Adds Vice President

 
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Landmark Title Assurance Agency recently hired Kristi Smith to fill the position of Vice President. In the newly created position, Smith will oversee business development for Landmark Title's residential services department and expand its operations. Smith will also lead sales and marketing and be responsible for recruiting and managing the company's growing team of Escrow Officers.

Smith has spent more than a decade in the industry, beginning in Texas as a loan originator with a leading mortgage company, PHH Mortgage. She transferred to Arizona in 2008 and helped the company expand in the Phoenix market. In 2011, she transitioned from lending to business development with a title company where she quickly became the top producing sales representative. Prior to joining Landmark, Smith spent three years at Old Republic Title Agency where she was vice president of sales and led a team of 13.

"We see tremendous opportunity for growth and have made a commitment to expanding our footprint in Maricopa County," states Vicki Etherton, president of Landmark Title. "Adding Kristi to our team is part of that plan, she is a proven leader with a strong track record for building relationships and providing exceptional service."

Smith is a member of Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors (SAAR), Hispanic Association of Real Estate Professionals (HAREP) and SouthEast Valley Regional Association of Realtors (SEVRAR). She sits on the advisory board of the Care Fund and volunteers her time with the Boys and Girls Club of Metro-Phoenix and the Salvation Army Real Estate Wednesday's and Move programs.

Landmark Title is a Phoenix-based company, located at 2555 E. Camelback Rd. Suite 275, that provides commercial and residential title and escrow services. To learn more about Landmark Title visit ltaz.com or contact the company at (602) 748-2800.

Source:Landmark Title
