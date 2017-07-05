News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Apriem Advisors Opens New Offices for Clients in Los Angeles, San Diego
Moves support rapidly growing wealth and investment management firm's expansion of its Industrial Retiree Practice, enhance client relationships across broader region
The new offices are located at the following addresses:
· 21250 Hawthorne Blvd., Suite 500, Torrance, CA 90503
· 4660 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 500, San Diego, CA 92122
"With personal service as our primary objective, these new locations provide us with the regional footprint we need for our growing firm," said Harmon Kong, CFP, chief wealth manager and founding principal of Apriem Advisors. "Many of our clients came from ExxonMobil's Torrance Refinery, and we are expanding our industrial retirement specialty into the legacy sectors of Southern California's aerospace and defense industries."
Whether oil and gas or aerospace and defense, industrial retirees have unique needs, and their pensions are often structured in similar ways. From years of serving these clients, Apriem's wealth managers understand the retirement issues facing this key segment of the regional economy, and they look forward to working face-to-face with many new and existing Apriem clients from the conveniently located new offices, Kong said.
"For us, it's all about building relationships with our clients and listening to their concerns and goals," said Rhonda Ducote, president and principal of Apriem Advisors. "Ultimately, every client is different and their wealth management strategies have to reflect that individuality. The best way to serve our clients is in person, and having a local presence spanning three counties helps tremendously."
Apriem, which means "to the highest degree" in Latin, has claimed compliance with Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS), a voluntary regulation based on full disclosure and fair representation of investment performance results which offers clients a exceptionally high level of transparency unusual in today's wealth management industry. The firm is also a member of the Charles Schwab Advisor Network with relationships at the following branches: Del Mar, Carlsbad, Torrance, La Jolla, Temecula, Mission Valley, Palm Desert, Newport Beach, Brea, Seal Beach and Mission Viejo.
About Apriem Advisors: Located in Irvine, Calif., Apriem Advisors is an independent, registered investment advisory firm. It manages assets for approximately 350 families worldwide, totaling more than $550 million in assets under management. True to its Latin-based namesake, Apriem strives to provide its clients with the highest degree of service while handling all facets of their finances, enabling them to experience financial security and freedom. Connect with us at http://www.apriem.com.
Contact
HKA Marketing Communications
***@hkamarcom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse