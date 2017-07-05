News By Tag
Free new ebook, Our Future Is Free, addresses futility of money and alternatives moving forward
With a powerful anti-establishment sentiment pervading global society, prevailing opinions are in constant flux. This book provides a refreshing antidote to the popular narrative which sways from left to right to left but misses the big picture.
The idea of a future without money is radical, no doubt, but just because its a serious departure from the current state does not make it a bad idea. This notion is taken to task in depth throughout the book and the merits of this idea are expressed with rigor and clarity. The message is clear: A world without money is not a pipe-dream, rather, it's a necessity. An increasingly urgent one too.
The breadth of problems that can be solved by removing money is enormous. Unfortunately, most of us devote our energy to issues which are mere symptoms of money, whether terrorism, climate change, inequality, poverty, disease, or corruption. All of these issues are fragmentary by-products of our cultural mother-ship - money.
Although the book is heavily grounded in scientific research, the story takes us on an illuminating journey of our lives today and the possiblities for the future. While it's a story about money, it's really a story about us. We are shaped wholeheartedly by money and the social order it produces.
There are no villains or evil people in this story. Money is a dynamic, complex, fluid entity unto itself and it proliferates a civilisation that unintentionally harmful to itself. It has been the most unquestioned form of faith in human history. Now, perhaps more than any other time in human history, the time is ripe for the merits of money to enter our public discourse. With surging ideological upheaval in governments worldwide, sweeping changes are imminent, but the shape and direction of those changes remains a mystery.
To read a full summary of the book visit http://www.ourfutureisfree.org. There you can also watch the promotional trailer and find links to download the book from Amazon and other popular retailers.
