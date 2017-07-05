 
Carbon Activated Corporation Launches New Website

Carbon Activated launches a new company website making it easier to access information and purchase activated carbon and services.
 
LOS ANGELES - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Carbon Activated Corporation has launched a new company website dedicated to making access to information and purchasing activated carbon and services easier for customers around the world.

The new website at activatedcarbon.com offers enhanced navigation helps users can get the information they need more quickly with categories devoted to activated carbon products, specific industry applications, carbon-related services, and the manufacturing and distribution of products.

Responsive design allows for optimum viewing on desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone. The website was designed and built in-house by Carbon Activated's Marketing Department.

Carbon Activated Corporation is one of the largest activated carbon manufacturers, distributors and service providers in the world. The privately held company provides quality products and services for activated carbon applications in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Carbon Activated has branches and facilities across the world including Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Peru, Sri Lanka, Russia and the United States.

Contact
Chris Davis
***@activatedcarbon.com
End
Source:Carbon Activated Corporation
Email:***@activatedcarbon.com Email Verified
Tags:Activated Carbon
Industry:Industrial
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
