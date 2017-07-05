News By Tag
Houston Safari Club & Worldwide Trophy Adventures Announce Partnership
WTA co-owner, Tim Herald, said, "We are very excited about the partnership with HSC. I have gotten to know many of the members over the past few years, and have learned about the good works they do for conservation, their incredible scholarship program, and their dedication to our rights as hunters. We look forward to providing top quality service and specials for HSC members, and hope to help spread the word about all they do for everyone who enjoys the outdoors."
HSC Executive Director Joe Betar states, "We look forward to working with WTA and bringing their services to our members, especially pre-trip consultation for hunting and fishing excursions and educating our members on the tag application process".
About Worldwide Trophy Adventures
Worldwide Trophy Adventures (WTA), preferred partner of Cabela's, is a hunting and fishing booking agency that does the legwork of finding the best trophy areas and operations so their clients don't need to spend time, money and effort doing the research. By booking a trip through WTA, you are ensured a great location with a reputable and certified/endorsed outfitter. WTA provides expert consultants that have over 100 years of combined experience and always give top notch service. WTA also has an in-house, full-service travel agency to expertly handle all the arrangements for your fishing and hunting adventures as well as regular business and family travel needs.
For more information visit worldwidetrophyadventures.com (http://worldwidetrophyadventures.com/
About Houston Safari Club
Houston Safari Club (HSC) is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve the sport of hunting through education, conservation, and the protection of hunters' rights. In addition, HSC proudly provides one of the largest scholarship programs of its kind, through its 501(c)(3) charitable arm, the American Conservation and Education Society (ACES). HSC and ACES are independent organizations and are not chapters of, or affiliated with any other organization. Visit our website at houstonsafariclub.org, or call 713.623.8844 for more information.
