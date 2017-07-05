News By Tag
Retired Lawyer's New Book "The Wealth of a Nation" Takes A Punch At A Government Gone Rogue
A new book,The Wealth of a Nation by T.B. O'Neill takes place in a dystopian era when jobs are gone and the government is no longer constitutionally restrained; where its citizens are like the rabble of Roman times
This story takes place in a dystopian era when jobs are gone and the government is no longer constitutionally restrained; where its citizens are like the rabble of Roman times; and the path a lawyer takes to challenge political corruption and a shadow government exercising extra-constitutional power.
One reader says, "This slightly futuristic tale is not difficult to imagine if you are living in America today. The engaging characters are faced with the challenges of a corrupt and ever encroaching governing body, and the hero is faced with questions debated around the founding of America. This novel will make you think."
The book releases on July 1, 2017 and will be available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About Author
T.B. O'Neill began this second career as a writer by accident, although in earnest, when his brother asked that he chronicle their family history. The result was a two-volume saga, "A Mile Beyond" and "Dangle Him Purposely" (each being an upcoming book release). According to Tim, both these memoirs are essentially stories of well-earned guilt and redemption. Now, in looking back, he says he hopes to impart the lessons of his youth. Website: http://tboneill.com
About Book
Title: Wealth of a Nation
Pages: 437
ISBN: 9781497536975
Media Contact
Cyndi Seidler
***@seidlerconsultancy.com
