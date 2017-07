Retired Lawyer's New Book "The Wealth of a Nation" Takes A Punch At A Government Gone Rogue

A new book,The Wealth of a Nation by T.B. O'Neill takes place in a dystopian era when jobs are gone and the government is no longer constitutionally restrained; where its citizens are like the rabble of Roman times

-- Former lawyer T.B. O'Neill left his firm after three decades practicing law to pursue a writing career, and embedded his seasoned experience dealing with the law, courtrooms and attorneys into his first fictional book, The Wealth of a Nation.This story takes place in a dystopian era when jobs are gone and the government is no longer constitutionally restrained; where its citizens are like the rabble of Roman times; and the path a lawyer takes to challenge political corruption and a shadow government exercising extra-constitutional power.One reader says, "This slightly futuristic tale is not difficult to imagine if you are living in America today. The engaging characters are faced with the challenges of a corrupt and ever encroaching governing body, and the hero is faced with questions debated around the founding of America. This novel will make you think."The book releases on July 1, 2017 and will be available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.About AuthorT.B. O'Neill began this second career as a writer by accident, although in earnest, when his brother asked that he chronicle their family history. The result was a two-volume saga, "A Mile Beyond" and "Dangle Him Purposely" (each being an upcoming book release). According to Tim, both these memoirs are essentially stories of well-earned guilt and redemption. Now, in looking back, he says he hopes to impart the lessons of his youth. Website: http://tboneill.com About BookTitle: Wealth of a NationPages: 437ISBN: 9781497536975