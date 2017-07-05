News By Tag
Cedar Lake Cellars Opens New Barrel Room
St. Louis company adds expansive event venue acreage to its growing winery.
Cedar Lake Cellars, a year-round winery and event venue, recently opened its new premium event and dining space called The Barrel Room. The 7,500-square-
In addition to The Barrel Room, Cedar Lake Cellars' owner Carl Bolm recently purchased an additional 200 acres, making the winery now situated on more than 370 acres of picturesque land.
The Barrel Room features two sides of retractable walls that face the winery's three-acre lake, allowing the flexibility of opening and closing depending upon the weather. The full bar area is temperature controlled for year-round use. The building has a large stage for musical and entertainment performances, a dance floor, marketplace, and panoramic views of the winery's property.
In addition to The Barrel Room, Cedar Lake Cellars made several renovations including doubling its restrooms to 20 stalls, adding more offices, and increasing its kitchen area to an 18' X 20' space designated as an all-inclusive grill area. The recently expanded parking lot has 2,500 car spaces, and five full-time employees were hired.
"I have wanted to build a first-class venue to satisfy our guests' larger event requirements for many years," said Cedar Lake Cellars owner Carl Bolm. "The Barrel Room is located next to our beautiful lake, and it offers all of the amenities and catering options that a special occasion requires." Bolm added that he is "thrilled at how The Barrel Room complements the winery's rustic setting and can be transformed to accommodate any lifetime celebration."
Cedar Lake Cellars is open year-round Fri. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for those 21 and older with live music scheduled throughout the weekend. The restaurant seats 90 indoor and 120 patio diners with a wine bar that features 16 Cedar Lake Cellars wines, 3 Swans handcrafted wines from the West Coast, 25 wines of the world, craft and domestic beers, and signature wine slushies.
For more information, call Cedar Lake Cellars at (636) 745-9500 or visit http://www.cedarlakecellars.com.
